Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Will Not Face Felony Charge After Alleged Altercation with Ex

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not face felony charges for his arrest earlier this month after an alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office gave the case to the City Attorney on Wednesday.

Ortiz-Magro has now been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, a City Attorney’s office spokesperson tells PEOPLE. He could face up to one year in jail.

The 33-year-old star was arrested Oct. 4 on a kidnapping charge after the incident with Harley, with whom Ortiz-Magro shares 18-month-old daughter Ariana Skye.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m. “The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

Ortiz-Magro was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley, TMZ first reported. The order was in place until Oct. 11.

According to the outlet, the order did not prevent Ortiz-Magro from seeing his daughter; however, law enforcement had to be present if he had requested a visit. Ariana Skye has been in Harley’s care at her residence in Las Vegas, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded,” Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer said in a statement after the arrest.

Last week, Ortiz-Magro reunited with Ariana for the first time since his arrest.

“He’s reunited with his daughter and couldn’t be happier,” a source close to the Jersey Shore star told PEOPLE. “Ariana is his whole world and he was really upset over the fact that he couldn’t see her. Ron is co-parenting the best that he can. He wants the best for Ariana.”