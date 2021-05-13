"I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long," Ronnie Ortiz-Magro said in a statement

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to 'Step Away' from Jersey Shore as He Seeks Treatment for Mental Health Issues

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will be taking a "step away" from Jersey Shore as he focuses on his health and well-being.

The MTV star, 35, announced on Thursday that he is taking an undisclosed break from the longtime reality series as he seeks medical treatment for "mental health issues" that he has long "ignored."

"After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member wrote in a statement shared to his Instagram Stories.

"My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on," he continued.

While he acknowledged that "this process will be difficult," he is focused on being the best dad he can be for 3-year-old daughter, Ariana.

He added, "but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's statement | Credit: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/instagram

Ortiz-Magro was an original cast member on Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012 and currently stars on the Family Vacation spinoff, which premiered in 2018.

The news of Ortiz-Magro stepping back from the show comes the same day his attorneys confirmed that he has avoided being charged in his recent domestic violence case.

"We are very happy that after further investigation both the LA County District Attorney's office and the LA City Attorney's office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April," lawyers Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine said in a statement issued to PEOPLE.

"As we previously stated, there was a rush to judgment by the media. We will review the alleged violation of probation claim and deal with it accordingly," the statement continued.

His attorneys also first revealed that Ortiz-Magro "is currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time. His only present goal is to address these issues professionally and make himself a better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter."

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his daughter | Credit: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/instagram

In late April, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro was arrested after allegedly attacking a partner in Los Angeles' Northridge area. He was then taken to a jail in Van Nuys and was released the same day on a $100,000 bail.

At the time of the alleged incident, Ortiz-Magro's daughter was in his care. The child was later taken to her mother and Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, who was not involved in the alleged situation.

Days after the arrest, Oritz-Magro spoke out via his Instagram Stories. The reality star said that he was "grateful for all of my real friends" amid his latest run-in with the law.

Oritz-Magro's girlfriend, Saffire Matos, also called out the "misleading information" online following the arrest, according to a screenshot posted by Page Six. "With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on April 26, noting that the pair "are fine."

On May 4, the D.A.'s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro's case was being handed down from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office to the City Attorney's Office. This move, in turn, indicated that the MTV veteran would face a potential misdemeanor charge instead of a felony charge.

Currently, Ortiz-Magro is on probation after agreeing to a plea deal to settle his domestic violence case with Harley, 33, last year.