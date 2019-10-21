Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Takes Daughter Ariana to Pumpkin Patch After Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appeared to spend some quality time with his daughter Ariana over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Jersey Shore star posted videos of himself taking his 18-month-old to a pumpkin patch on his Instagram Story.

Ortiz-Magro, 33, shared several sweet videos of his baby girl exploring the fall-themed grounds and interacting with ducks, chickens and goats.

On Monday morning, he posted a video of himself watching TV in bed with his daughter.

“My mornings couldn’t get any better!!!” he wrote.

The father-daughter outing comes in the wake of Ortiz-Magro’s arrest earlier this month. On Oct. 4, Ortiz-Magro was taken into custody on a kidnapping charge after an alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, who is Ariana’s mother.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m. “The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

His lawyer told PEOPLE in a statement, “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

Image zoom Jen Harley // Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The reality star was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley, TMZ first reported. The order was in place until Oct. 11.

According to the outlet, the order did not prevent Ortiz-Magro from seeing his daughter; however, law enforcement had to be present if he requested a visit. Ariana has been in Harley’s care at her residence in Las Vegas, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Ortiz-Magro first reunited with his daughter after his arrest last week.

“He’s reunited with his daughter and couldn’t be happier,” a source told PEOPLE on Oct. 17. “Ariana is his whole world and he was really upset over the fact that he couldn’t see her. Ron is co-parenting the best that he can. He wants the best for Ariana.”

According to the source, Ortiz-Magro and Harley have not seen each other since the incident. The two have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity.