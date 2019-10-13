Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reunites with 17-Month-Old Daughter Ariana Skye in First Footage Since Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is spending time with his daughter again.

After PEOPLE confirmed that the Jersey Shore star’s protective order was lifted, the 33-year-old star shared footage of him and his 17-month-old child at a Disney amusement park together.

In the video, shared on his Instagram Story Saturday, the father-daughter pair stick out their tongues at the camera as they enjoy a Dumbo-themed ride.

The order previously brought against Ortiz-Magro came after he was arrested Oct. 4 on a kidnapping charge after an alleged altercation between him and on-off girlfriend Jen Harley, who is Ariana’s mother and is no longer dating Ortiz-Magro.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m. “The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

Neither Harley nor the baby suffered major physical injuries. Ortiz-Magro was released from jail the same day, hours after the alleged incident occurred. His bail was set at $100,000.

The reality star was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley, TMZ first reported. The order was in place until Oct. 11.

According to the outlet, the order did not prevent Ortiz-Magro from seeing his daughter, however, law enforcement had to be present if he had requested a visit. Ariana Skye has been in Harley’s care at her residence in Las Vegas, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded,” Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer said in a recent statement.

An insider close to the MTV star previously told PEOPLE, “His main concern is the well-being of his daughter. He’s focusing on that and that alone.”