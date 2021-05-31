Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Posts Photos with Girlfriend Saffire Matos 1 Month After Arrest: 'Wifey'

After the domestic violence charges against him were dropped earlier this month, the Jersey Shore star took a step back from the show

Over a month after his arrest for allegedly attacking a partner, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Saffire Matos are still together.

On Monday, the Jersey Shore star and Matos each posted photos embracing each other on Instagram. Ortiz-Magro, who disabled the comments on his post, captioned it with heart and bear emojis, adding the hashtag "#BearTings." In another photo of the couple on his story, Ortiz-Magro added a "wifey for lifey" sticker.

Safire and Ronnie Credit: Ronnie Ortiz Magro/ instagram

Safire and Ronnie Credit: Ronni Ortiz Magro/ instagram

Ortiz-Magro was arrested on April 22 in Los Angeles on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors, a spokesperson for the LAPD previously told PEOPLE. He was taken to jail before being released later that day on $100,000 bail.

At the time, Matos addressed the news on her Instagram Story, according to a screenshot obtained by Page Six, asking fans for "privacy."

"Ronnie and I are fine," she began. "There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts."

"I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention," she continued. "Please leave Ron and I alone. You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day."

Ortiz-Magro has been dating Matos, who runs a Staten Island lash bar, since last fall.

Safire and Ronnie Credit: Saffire matos/ instagram

The MTV star is currently on probation as part of a plea deal he agreed to in 2020 from a previous domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter, Ariana.

Ortiz-Magro avoided a felony charge earlier this month when the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office handed the case down to the City Attorney's Office. A spokesperson for the L.A. City Attorney told PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro has a probation violation hearing set for June 25.

"We are very happy that after further investigation both the L.A. County District Attorney's office and the L.A. City Attorney's office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April," Ortiz-Magro's lawyers said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on May 13.

"As we previously stated, there was a rush to judgment by the media. We will review the alleged violation of probation claim and deal with it accordingly," the statement continued.

His attorneys also disclosed that Ortiz-Magro is "currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time," noting, "His only present goal is to address these issues professionally and make himself a better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter."

After news broke that the charges had been dropped and that he was seeking treatment, Ortiz-Magro announced that he was taking a step back from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. (MTV has not commented on the news.)

"After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long," he wrote on Instagram, adding that his priority was to "get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.