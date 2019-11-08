Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Pleads Not Guilty to 7 Charges, Including False Imprisonment of Ex Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is maintaining his innocence in the alleged altercation between him and ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

The Jersey Shore star appeared in a Los Angeles court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including false imprisonment of Harley, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

He is due back in court on Nov. 12 for his pre-trial hearing.

The reality star was arrested Oct. 4 on a kidnapping charge after the alleged incident with Harley, with whom Ortiz-Magro shares 18-month-old daughter Ariana Skye.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m. “The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

Ortiz-Magro, 33, was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley, TMZ first reported. The order was in place until Oct. 11.

Last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office gave the case to the City Attorney. Ortiz-Magro was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, one count of brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, resisting arrest and threatening to commit a crime, a City Attorney’s office spokesperson told PEOPLE.

The reality star was additionally charged with willingly and unlawfully depriving Harley of her personal liberty, plus two charges of resisting arrest — one for each officer.

If convicted, Ortiz-Magro faces up to a year in jail for each charge, The Blast reported.