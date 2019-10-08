Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ordered to Stay Away from Jen Harley Amid Kidnapping Charge: Source

An emergency protective order has been issued against Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in the wake of his arrest on Friday, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The Jersey Shore star, who was arrested early Friday morning on a kidnapping charge after an alleged altercation between him and on-off girlfriend Jen Harley, must now stay 100 yards away from Harley, TMZ first reported. The order is in place until Oct. 11.

According to the outlet, while the order does not prevent Ortiz-Magro from seeing his 17-month-old daughter Ariana Skye, law enforcement must be present if he requests a visit.

When reached by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm the protective order.

Currently, Ariana is in Harley’s care at her residence in Las Vegas, the source tells PEOPLE.

TMZ previously reported that law enforcement sources claimed the reality TV star chased Harley around with a knife while holding their daughter. (The website has since cited a source who says there was no knife.)

On Monday, a source close to the reality TV star denied the report, telling PEOPLE, “Ron did not have a knife and Jen doesn’t know where the idea of a knife came from.”

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded,” the reality star’s lawyer said in a statement over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m.

“The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

According to TMZ, after the altercation, Ortiz-Magro allegedly locked himself in the house with his daughter and refused to come outside when cops arrived.

Police reportedly decided to break down the door, at which point a taser was used on the MTV star. TMZ reported that authorities took Ortiz-Magro to a hospital to get checked out. According to the outlet, neither Harley nor the baby suffered major physical injuries.

Ortiz-Magro was released from jail on Friday, hours after the alleged incident occurred. His bail was set at $100,000.