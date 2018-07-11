Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Jokes About His Car Fight with Jen Harley: 'Too Soon?'

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is making light of a fight with his off-on girlfriend in which police had to get involved.

On Wednesday, Ortiz-Magro took to his Instagram story to joke about a recent incident in which it was alleged that his ex Jen Harley briefly dragged him with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat.

“#LifeCanBeALotOfThingsButNeverLetItBeADrag,” the Jersey Shore star captioned a still of Heath Ledger as the The Joker with the quote: “Wanna know how I got these scars?”

“#TooSoon?” added Ortiz-Magro, 32, alongside several crying-tears-of-laughter emojis.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

In a follow-up slide, Ortiz-Magro urged his followers to stay happy and positive, sharing the following quote: “Some people will never be happy. They undervalue things, people and situations. They are never grateful or appreciative.”

“#FunFactWednesday,” he added. “#IfMorePeopleAppreciatedLife #BeHappyForLove #BeHappyForHealth #BeHappyForFamily #IfYouHaveThoseThings #WhatElseDoWeNeed? #BesidesAnOccasionalIceCreamSundae.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

Last week, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute Harley, 31.

The exes, who share 3-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, have been spending time together since the incident and celebrated the Fourth of July with their baby in New Jersey.

“They are co-parenting and trying to coexist and be the best parents they can be,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They are taking things slow. I wouldn’t be surprised if they ended up back together.”

RELATED: Inside Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s Volatile Relationship

On June 24, Harley was charged with domestic battery after the car-dragging incident. She was released from the Clark County Detention Center the following day after posting the $3,000 bail.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE that a suspicious vehicle call came in at about 10:22 p.m. A patrol unit was dispatched to the intersection and determined that a male and a female were in a struggle over a vehicle. Callers reported that the male was bleeding and the car had two flat tires.

Officers made contact with Ortiz-Magro. They also made contact with Harley, who was standing by with another citizen. Officers determined that Ortiz-Magro had gotten out of the vehicle and Harley had driven away as he was holding onto the vehicle, dragging him briefly, according to the spokesperson. She was determined to be primary aggressor and arrested on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Ortiz-Magro had apparent minor injuries to the mouth and arm as well as road rash. He was not transported to the hospital.

According to the spokesperson, “the child was picked up by a family friend before officers arrived on the scene.”

Jen Harley LVMPD/Splash News

Ortiz-Magro was not filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation when the incident occurred and MTV had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. A rep for Ortiz-Magro also had no comment; Harley was unable to be reached.

A source told PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro and his ex were at a barbecue with friends earlier that day, where they got into a “verbal fight.” On the drive home, “the fight escalated” and Harley “was pummeling his face,” said the source.

“He was screaming for her to stop the car as she was driving,” said the source. “She hit the median and got a flat tire which caused her to slow down. He begged to get out and opened the door but she continued to pull away while he was getting out and it tore up his entire arm. It’s a mess from road rash and from being dragged along the street as he was caught in the belt.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Jen Harley/Instagram

According to the source, Ortiz-Magro had been “trying his best” to make things work with Harley for the sake of their daughter.

“If the kid wasn’t involved, it would be over,” said the source.

Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres in August on MTV.