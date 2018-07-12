Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Posts Sweet Couple Photos as Source Says They're 'Taking Things Slow'

After a volatile few months, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex Jen Harley appear to be in a better place.

On Wednesday, Harley, 31, took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos from the last week, which she spent in New Jersey with the Jersey Shore star and their 3-month-old daughter Ariana Sky while filming season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“#squadgoals #bestfriends #4thofjulyweekend #jerseyshore #arianasky,” she captioned the post, which includes two sweet selfies of her and Ortiz-Magro, 32.

The couple has been off and on since welcoming their daughter on April 3, making headlines for their explosive altercations. Most recently, Harley was arrested and charged with domestic battery on June 24 in Las Vegas after an incident in which it was alleged that she briefly dragged her ex with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat.

She was released from the Clark County Detention Center the following day after posting the $3,000 bail; Last week, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute her.

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Jokes About His Car Fight with Jen Harley: ‘Too Soon?’

Since the incident, Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been spending time as a family as they attempt to work through their issues.

“They are co-parenting and trying to coexist and be the best parents they can be,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They are taking things slow. I wouldn’t be surprised if they ended up back together.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jersey Shore Tells All! Find Out Why They Say a Night Out with Snooki Might Just ‘Kill You’

On Thursday, Harley flew back to Vegas with Ariana, documenting the trip home on her Instagram story.

Jen Harley/Instagram

Jen Harley/Instagram

“New York it’s been real,” she captioned a photo of the city before posting a sweet shot of her daughter snoozing.

“This girl is going to have some serious miles!” she wrote. “5 hour flight [no problem].”

Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres in August on MTV.