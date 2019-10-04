The night before his arrest, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appeared to be on good terms with Jen Harley.

On Thursday, the Jersey Shore star threw a launch party for his line of CBD products in Los Angeles. Harley, his on-off girlfriend and mother to his 17-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, attended, and the two posed for a series of photos together. Earlier in the day, the couple was also spotted walking around hand-in-hand.

Hours later, Ortiz-Magro was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident with Harley early Friday morning; he is currently in police custody. (Reps for Ortiz-Magro and MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Image zoom MEGA

At the event, Ortiz-Magro, 33, spoke warmly of Harley in an interview with E! News, noting that the two “have a strong love for each other.”

“What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things,” he said, referencing MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which has chronicled the ups and downs of their relationship.

“They ask why do we stay with each other? And it’s because we know what we have is real,” he said. “And at the end of the day, people don’t see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see.”

“They’re going to show what they want to show, and they’re going to portray you the way that they want to portray you,” he continued. “But at the end of the day you’ve got to realize it’s a show, its television, it’s for ratings and it’s a job. I do it because I do love entertaining people, and I love the fact that people love the show, but I do it for other people. I do it to make television and that’s what we all do. And we know what we’re doing at the end of the day, and we’re still being real, and it’s not produced. But we know at this point what to do and what people like.”

News of Ortiz-Magro’s arrest broke when a local Fox reporter in L.A. tweeted a photo of the reality star, shirtless and in handcuffs on a stretcher.

“Woman reported being assaulted + that Ortiz had her baby inside home,” the reporter tweeted. “Police say he wouldn’t come out so they broke down door to rescue baby.”

EXCLUSIVE:

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz in handcuffs after 3am domestic violence incident. Woman reported being assaulted + that Ortiz had her baby inside home. Police say he wouldn’t come out so they broke down door to rescue baby. Coming up live on @FOXLA #JustOneStation pic.twitter.com/Iy6xNg2CJr — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) October 4, 2019

RELATED: Why Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Checked Into Rehab — I Was ‘Tired of the Chaos in My Life’

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m.

“The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” said the spokesperson. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

According to the spokesperson, there was a child at the location; the child was unharmed.

TMZ reported that Ortiz-Magro has been booked for kidnapping. According to the outlet, after the altercation, Ortiz-Magro allegedly locked himself in the house with his daughter and refused to come outside when cops arrived. Police reportedly decided to break down the door, at which point a taser was used on the MTV star.

According to TMZ, neither Harley or the baby suffered major physical injuries.

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Pauly DelVecchio Says Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is ‘Addicted’ to His ‘Toxic Relationship’

The two have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity.

Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which was filmed in April, documented another round of drama between the couple, resulting in Ortiz-Magro calling Harley “a f—ing fake person” and vowing that the relationship was over for good.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.