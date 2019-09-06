Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Have 'Broken Up' Again, Says Source

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and on-off girlfriend Jen Harley have split once again, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They’re broken up. She’s moved out of the house,” the source says about Harley, who shares 17-month-old daughter Ariana Sky with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

“Ron wants to focus on his daughter and her well-being,” adds the source.

News of their split comes hours after Harley alleged on her Instagram Story that Ortiz-Magro, 33, had been spending time with “another girl” over the weekend.

“Is this love???!! Or is this a mistake??” Harley captioned a photo, allegedly of Ortiz-Magro and another woman on-board a boat.

“This is Ron this weekend with another girl again,” she wrote in overlying text before sharing separate screenshots of Ortiz-Magro on two separate occasions: one of him sitting beside a blonde-haired woman — who was invited over to the cast’s home during their Miami vacation — and another of him in a hot tub with an unidentified brunette.

She then posted a photo of a quote by Shelly Lewis about addiction, which reads, “Addiction not only hurts the addict. It hurts the family, kids, friends and the people who try to help them.”

Harley followed that post with a lengthy statement, in which she claimed that she was being “bullied and abused” by the Jersey Shore cast.

“I hated to post this tonight but I can’t keep taking the abuse by MTV and Ron and the cast,” she wrote. “Everyone always apologize to me for for the saying the thing things they have to say about me.”

“But I can’t take the abuse anymore,” she continued. “It’s not me I can prove everything!! I’m the one bullied and abused by everyone just BC I don’t post the things that happen to me doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen! Isn’t it weird you never hear my side?? BC I don’t need to tell it.”

PEOPLE is out to MTV for comment. Reps for Ortiz-Magro and Harley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Harley followed the statement with a screenshot of comments made by Malika Haqq following her breakup with Ortiz-Magro. In June 2017, Haqq told PEOPLE about Ortiz-Magro, “Ronnie and I are really, truly opposites. His love language is very aggressive. It’s verbally aggressive, it’s physically aggressive. It’s just the way he expresses himself.”

Harley wrote in overlying text on the image, “It’s not me. They dated 1 month. Just because MTV needs to protect their ‘assets’ I’ve always been proven innocent.”

Additionally, Harley shared another photo of an unidentified woman. “She’s no mistake I mean,” wrote Harley. “Mystery supposedly her name is Robin and she’s married from our Orange County.”

The pair’s relationship has been filled with up and downs since welcoming their daughter in April 2018. And as fans recall, they have a well-documented history of alleged abuse on both sides.

In July, it was confirmed that Harley would not be facing domestic battery charges after she allegedly threw an ashtray at Ortiz-Magro during a New Year’s Eve party. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Harley’s case had been dismissed.

The Jersey Shore star filed a police report in January against Harley after the two allegedly got into a heated argument at the Las Vegas strip club Hustler.

“She was mad about something she saw on his phone [and] she freaked out,” a source previously told PEOPLE, saying she allegedly “lunged” at Ortiz-Magro, and “took an ashtray from the table and threw it at his head, busting his nose and lip.”

Days later, the reality star shared photos on social media that revealed facial injuries, including cuts on his nose.

Harley was arrested in May on suspicion of domestic battery and her bail was set at $3,000. Her arrest came after she called the police, saying that someone had a gun. When authorities responded, they found that Harley had an outstanding warrant from the New Year’s Eve incident, TMZ reported at the time.

“Ariana is currently with Ron’s family members while he’s traveling for a work commitment,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE after Harley’s arrest. “Ron’s number one priority is his daughter. Not Jen. He’s always going to make sure Ariana’s needs are put first. He’s continuing to make all the necessary steps to make sure she is well taken care of.”

The following month, Harley shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute to Ortiz-Magro, calling him “the best father.”

“Gym, tan, baby has been your ritual since Ariana has been born!” she said on Instagram. “You have been an amazing father since day 1, you have always shared the load of getting up at night, changing diapers, bath time together, sick days, comforting her when she’s just not having a good day.”

“We couldn’t ask for a better dad than you!” she continued. “Thank you for being the best father to our daughter we love you.”

And just last week, Harley shared a selfie of the duo on Instagram, which she captioned, “Baby daddy ❤️💋.”