Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are not letting their relationship drama rock the boat during her birthday celebration.

Over the weekend, the Jersey Shore stars’ volatile relationship seemed to be smooth sailing as Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who share 6-month-old daughter Ariana, relaxed on a boat in Miami.

In one picture posted by pal Jessica Ouaknine on Instagram, a pink bikini-clad Harley put her arm around a shirtless Ortiz-Magro, 32, as six friends crowded around them. “Can we live!” Ouaknine captioned the photo.

In another snapshot, Harley and Ouaknine showed off their fit figures as they reclined in bathing suits and shades. In the background, Ortiz-Magro flashed a big smile with his hat tipped back on his head. “Happy birthday my love,” Ouaknine wrote.

On Sunday, both Ortiz-Magro and Harley posted pictures of a boat on their Instagram Stories.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley’s fun in the sun came during the same week he blasted her on Instagram. In a video that Ortiz-Magro posted to and then deleted from his Instagram Story, he accused Harley of neglecting her 12-year-old son from a previous relationship “while she went to drink.”

He posted and deleted another video in which he alleged that Harley abused him: “Tons of lies goin around!! Listen to the background you can hear the assault with a weapon and hands!!! #MenLiveMatter#AbuseOrNah,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, Ortiz-Magro posted a photo of his black eye on his Instagram Story. “Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your [sic] willing to lie and the hurt [sic] the people that love u the most to protect. @JenX Kidddddddddddd.”

Harley’s legal representative Michael Cristalli told PEOPLE that they “do not know when that photo was taken or how the injury occurred.”

Harley posted a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between the on-again, off-again couple. “The truth about the black eye lol. Begging me back!!!” she wrote.

“I fkin love u and ur s—ing on me. I’ll fix it baby,” Ortiz-Magro allegedly texted. “U want me to post something say [sic] that I reacted out of anger and that it was a double sided incedent [sic] and we are working at making things better so we are never back in that situation again?”

Earlier in October, Jersey Shore Family Vacation aired footage of the fallout from a June incident in which Harley allegedly dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car while their daughter was in the vehicle, landing him in a sling.

She was arrested and charged with domestic battery. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE that there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute her.

“The Clark County District Attorney, whose job it is to investigate and prosecute crimes, found on at least two prior occasions that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute a case against her,” Harley’s lawyer Cristalli said. “No crimes have been committed against Ronnie as the prosecuting agencies have determined. We are prepared to initiate legal action against him for this continued public harassment.”

On the show, Ortiz-Magro brushed off the incident as an “accident.”

“We went through a rough time but we are strong and the best we’ve ever been,” Harley shared on Instagram this month. “I love you and have your back always.”