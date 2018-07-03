Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Won't Face Domestic Violence Charges

Jen Harley won’t face domestic charges for an incident in which it was alleged she briefly dragged her ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat.

A spokesperson for the Clark County District Attorney’s Office tells PEOPLE that the case was “denied due to insufficient evidence.” TMZ was the first to report the news.

The Jersey Shore star welcomed his first child, daughter Ariana Sky, with Harley on April 3. In the months that followed, the exes have been making headlines for their explosive altercations.

On June 24, Harley, 31, was charged with domestic battery after the car-dragging incident. She was released from the Clark County Detention Center the following day after posting the $3,000 bail.

Jen Harley LVMPD/Splash News

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE that a suspicious vehicle call came in at about 10:22 p.m. A patrol unit was dispatched to the intersection and determined that a male and a female were in a struggle over a vehicle. Callers reported that the male was bleeding and the car had two flat tires.

Officers made contact with Ortiz-Magro, 32. They also made contact with Harley, who was standing by with another citizen. Officers determined that Ortiz-Magro had gotten out of the vehicle and Harley had driven away as he was holding onto the vehicle, dragging him briefly, according to the spokesperson. She was determined to be primary aggressor and arrested on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Ortiz-Magro had apparent minor injuries to the mouth and arm as well as road rash. He was not transported to the hospital.

According to the spokesperson, “the child was picked up by a family friend before officers arrived on the scene.”

Ortiz-Magro was not filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation when the incident occurred and MTV had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. A rep for Ortiz-Magro also had no comment; Harley was unable to be reached.

Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Jen Harley/Instagram

A source told PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro and his ex were at a barbecue with friends earlier that day, where they got into a “verbal fight.” On the drive home, “the fight escalated” and Harley “was pummeling his face,” said the source.

“He was screaming for her to stop the car as she was driving,” said the source. “She hit the median and got a flat tire which caused her to slow down. He begged to get out and opened the door but she continued to pull away while he was getting out and it tore up his entire arm. It’s a mess from road rash and from being dragged along the street as he was caught in the belt.”

The source also confirmed that a mutual friend stepped in to take care of the exes’ infant daughter, noting that “everybody is so fearful for this baby.”

According to the source, Ortiz-Magro had been “trying his best” to make things work with Harley for the sake of their daughter.

“If the kid wasn’t involved, it would be over,” said the source. “He’s constantly trying to make it work for the sake of his daughter. But we’re hopeful this is the final straw and he doesn’t put himself and his daughter back in danger.”

On Tuesday, Ortiz-Magro flew from Las Vegas to New Jersey with his daughter to resume filming season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

The proud dad documented the trip on Instagram, sharing a photo of Ariana with the hashtags #HappyBaby #ShesExcitedToMeetTheRestOfHerNY/NJFamily.

“Someone’s excited to go to #Jersey,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #FistPumpinLikeChamps.

Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres in August on MTV.