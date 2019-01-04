Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley Post About Being 'Toxic' as He Accuses Her of Domestic Violence

After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro filed a police report against Jen Harley over an alleged violent altercation during a New Year’s Eve Party, the exes are seemingly taking shots at each other via Instagram.

Overnight Thursday, Harley, 31, shared a quote on her Instagram Story apparently directed at the Jersey Shore star, 33: “My toxic trait is not knowing how to let go…holding on to you hoping you will change… ignoring the signs and holding onto that little bit of good and the person I thought you could be.”

Hours later, Ortiz-Magro shared the exact same quote on his own Instagram Story.

The two continued to post pointed quotes throughout the night.

“Don’t play victim to circumstances you created,” reads one quote shared by Harley, which she captioned: “The extreme measures you take ;)”

Ortiz-Magro shared a prayer: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference.”

“#TrustTheProcess,” he captioned the image. “#OneDayAtATime #AsLongAsYouGaveItYourAll #JustSitBack&Pray.”

In another slide, he seemed to commit himself to a six-month challenge: “6 months of focus and alignment can put you 5 years ahead in life. Don’t underestimate the power of consistency and desire.”

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro had filed a battery domestic violence report against Harley. According to the spokesperson, Ortiz-Magro alleged the battery occurred on Dec. 31, 2018 at 11:43 p.m.

The on-and-off again couple, who share 9-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, allegedly got into a heated argument while at the Las Vegas strip club Hustler, a source told PEOPLE: “She was mad about something she saw on his phone [and] she freaked out.”

The source claimed Harley then allegedly “lunged” at Ortiz-Magro as he tried to leave the club.

“She was restrained by his friend, but when he was walking out she took an ashtray from the table and threw it at his head, busting his nose and lip,” the source continued.

Representatives for the former couple have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

After the alleged incident, Harley returned home that night to find her home had allegedly been ransacked. She reportedly told authorities she believes Ortiz-Magro broke in. However, the source close to Ortiz-Magro claimed the reality star never broke in.

“He moved her stuff out of his house into her apartment. She was home at her apartment when he was doing this. He didn’t break in,” the source explained.

“He busted a table while he was there because they were fighting — he left, she called the cops and that was it,” the source continued.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that patrol officers responded to the residence at about 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a report of a possible burglary and destruction of property.

According to the spokesperson, upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had an argument with her boyfriend at a club prior to her getting home, and officers observed that several items in the home were damaged including a television and picture frames.

According to the spokesperson, officers could not locate any forced entry, and it is unknown if Ortiz-Magro is the suspect. The case remains under investigation.

It is unclear where the couple’s daughter was during the incident, but on Thursday, Harley shared a photo of the baby girl in her stroller on her Instagram Story.

“Baby bear,” she captioned the shot.

On Friday, TMZ published footage that appeared to show Ortiz-Magro hitting a security camera on Harley’s door on Dec. 4, and law enforcement sources told the website that she filed a police report then.