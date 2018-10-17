Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Girlfriend Jen Harley Blames Jersey Shore For Causing All of Their Problems

Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro have had a fair share of ups and downs in their relationship, but the mom-of-two says she knows exactly what to blame for their turbulent past – Jersey Shore.

Just two weeks after sharing that the couple was the “best we’ve ever been,” Harley, 31, answered a series of questions from her followers on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.

In one of her posts, Harley claimed that the reality show was the sole reason for their relationship drama, after one user asked how she liked her time on the show.

“Honestly the show has been the route [sic] to all our problems,” she wrote.

She also admitted to wanting Ortiz-Magro, 32, — whom she shares 6-month-old daughter Ariana Sky with — to quit Jersey Shore so he could focus on their relationship.

The bluntness did not stop there. When one follower asked how she felt watching herself on Jersey Shore, Harley’s response was honest and to the point.

“I legit do not watch the show,” she revealed.

Harley did, however, say she was not offended by the comments made by Ortiz-Magro’s castmates (including Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio‘s claim that their relationship was volatile) after the pair had another public fight during a recent episode of Jersey Shore.

“Not at all they’re Ron’s friends at the end of the day,” she wrote. “When him n I fight my friends talk s— about him lol it’s just how it goes.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have had a roller-coaster relationship since they began dating.