Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Girlfriend Jen Harley Blames Jersey Shore For Causing All of Their Problems

Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro have had a fair share of ups and downs in their relationship, but the mom-of-two says she knows exactly what to blame for their turbulent past – Jersey Shore.
Just two weeks after sharing that the couple was the “best we’ve ever been,” Harley, 31, answered a series of questions from her followers on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.
In one of her posts, Harley claimed that the reality show was the sole reason for their relationship drama, after one user asked how she liked her time on the show.
“Honestly the show has been the route [sic] to all our problems,” she wrote.
She also admitted to wanting Ortiz-Magro, 32, — whom she shares 6-month-old daughter Ariana Sky with — to quit Jersey Shore so he could focus on their relationship.
The bluntness did not stop there. When one follower asked how she felt watching herself on Jersey Shore, Harley’s response was honest and to the point.
“I legit do not watch the show,” she revealed.
Harley did, however, say she was not offended by the comments made by Ortiz-Magro’s castmates (including Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio‘s claim that their relationship was volatile) after the pair had another public fight during a recent episode of Jersey Shore.
“Not at all they’re Ron’s friends at the end of the day,” she wrote. “When him n I fight my friends talk s— about him lol it’s just how it goes.”
Ortiz-Magro and Harley have had a roller-coaster relationship since they began dating.
Just weeks after they welcomed their daughter, Ortiz-Magro faced cheating allegations during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. In April, the pair took their feud public on social media, when Ortiz-Magro accused Harley of keeping “sex videos” on her phone of her and an ex.
In June, cops were called when the pair got into a heated argument at Planet Hollywood while Ortiz-Magro was shooting season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
That same month, Harley was arrested for domestic battery after an incident in which she allegedly briefly dragged the Jersey Shore star with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.
The Clark County District Attorney’s Office later concluded that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute her.
At the beginning of October, the couple seemed to have recounciled after Harley shared a photo of herself and her baby daddy holding her in his arms as she kissed his cheek.
“How we are all the time,” she captioned the shot. “We went through a rough time but we are strong and the best we’ve ever been 🙂 I love you and have your back always.”
She also posted several photos of the family enjoying a Central Park outing in New York City, along with her first child, Mason, 11.
A source close to the father told PEOPLE in June that he’s been “trying his best” to keep their relationship alive for the sake of their daughter.
“If the kid wasn’t involved, it would be over,” the insider said. “He’s constantly trying to make it work for the sake of his daughter.”