Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shows Facial Injuries After Source Says Jen Harley 'Threw' Ashtray at His Head

After an alleged violent incident with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is showing his injuries on social media for the first time.

On Thursday, the Jersey Shore star filed a battery domestic violence report against Harley after an alleged violent altercation during a New Year’s Eve party, PEOPLE confirmed. The news followed a history of ups and downs between the parents to 9-month-old Ariana Sky, including cheating allegations, fiery arguments and physical altercations.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ortiz-Magro, 33, posted videos and photos to Instagram while he spent time with his younger siblings on Saturday. In the posts, he has visible facial injuries.

“#SisterlyLove #FamilyTime#Gemma #Gabby #Jaylene#NatalieWhenSheWants lolol,” he captioned one video of him with his young sisters.

Ortiz-Magro also posted photos and videos to his Instagram Story that show a cut on his nose, among other injuries.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ronnie Magro/Instagram

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ronnie Magro/Instagram

Ortiz-Magro also took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of his daughter with Harley, Ariana Sky, wearing one of her dad’s diamond cross chains.

“I miss you monster! Daddy loves you more than life itself! #MyHeart #MyWorld #ILoveYou #DaddyWillSeeYouSoon,” he wrote.

It appears the baby girl is currently with her mother. On Thursday, Harley, 31, shared a photo of Ariana in her stroller on her Instagram Story, as well as one of her snuggling with a dog in bed.

Ariana Sky Jen Harley/Instagram

The on-again-off-again couple allegedly got into a heated argument while at the Las Vegas strip club Hustler, a source told PEOPLE: “She was mad about something she saw on his phone [and] she freaked out.”

The source claimed Harley, 31, then allegedly “lunged” at Ortiz-Magro as he tried to leave the club.

RELATED VIDEO: Jersey Shores’ Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Apologizes After Public Feud with Girlfriend: ‘I Acted on My Gut’

“She was restrained by his friend, but when he was walking out she took an ashtray from the table and threw it at his head, busting his nose and lip,” the source continued.

Reps for the pair did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment about the incident.

After the alleged incident, Harley returned home that night to find her home had allegedly been ransacked. She reportedly told authorities she believes Ortiz-Magro broke in. However, a source close to Ortiz-Magro claimed the reality star never broke in, but “busted a table while he was there because they were fighting.”

RELATED: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Says He ‘Misses’ His Baby, Reveals Injuries Allegedly Inflicted by Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that patrol officers responded to the residence at about 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a report of a possible burglary and destruction of property. According to the spokesperson, upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had an argument with her boyfriend at a club prior to her getting home, and officers observed that several items in the home were damaged, including a television and picture frames.

Officers could not locate any forced entry and it was unknown if Ortiz-Magro was a suspect, the spokesperson said on Thursday. The case remained under investigation.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also confirmed to PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro had filed a battery domestic violence report against Harley on Thursday. According to the spokesperson, Ortiz-Magro alleged the battery occurred on Dec. 31, 2018 at 11:43 p.m.

Reps for the pair did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment about the incident.