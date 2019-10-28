Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Charged with False Imprisonment of Jen Harley

Image zoom Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is facing a false imprisonment charge in connection with his alleged altercation with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

Although it was reported last week that the Jersey Shore star was facing five charges in the wake of the alleged fight, Ortiz-Magro has actually been charged with seven total charges by the Los Angeles City Attorney, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the complaint, Ortiz-Magro, 33, faces a charge of willingly and unlawfully depriving Harley of her personal liberty, plus two charges of resisting arrest — one for each officer.

If convicted, Ortiz-Magro faces up to a year in jail for each charge, The Blast reports.

PEOPLE is out to the Los Angeles City Attorney and Ortiz-Magro’s attorney and representative for comment.

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that Ortiz-Magro would not face felony charges for his arrest earlier this month.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office gave the case to the City Attorney on Wednesday. He was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, one count of brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, resisting arrest and threatening to commit a crime, a City Attorney’s office spokesperson told PEOPLE. He could face up to one year in jail.

“The facts and circumstances around Ronnie’s arrest have been misreported and exaggerated, like we mentioned in the past,” his lawyer, Scott E. Leemon, said in a statement. “We are happy the District Attorney’s refused to file any charges and we look forward to addressing this matter with City Attorney; until then, we will make no further comment.”

The reality star was arrested Oct. 4 on a kidnapping charge after the alleged incident with Harley, with whom Ortiz-Magro shares 18-month-old daughter Ariana Skye.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m. “The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

Ortiz-Magro was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley, TMZ first reported. The order was in place until Oct. 11.

According to the outlet, the order did not prevent Ortiz-Magro from seeing his daughter; however, law enforcement had to be present if he had requested a visit.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded,” Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer said in a statement after the arrest.