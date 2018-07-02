Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Reunites with Infant Daughter After Arrest

A week after she was arrested for domestic battery, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s ex Jen Harley is spending time with their daughter.

On Sunday, Harley, 31, attended the goldRush rally in Las Vegas, documenting much of the day on her Instagram story. Included in the slideshow she posted is a photo of the exes’ 3-month-old daughter Ariana Sky wearing a medal from the rally around her neck.

Harley dedicated the slideshow to her late father, writing: “This one was for you Dad, we never got to do our rally we always talked about together in person, but I took your ashes and spirit with me on a special run for you today.”

“We spent so many hours in the car laughing talking about life and doing yearly road trips!” she continued. “Thank you for leaving your car behind for the best memory of you and the one thing we loved and shared together our passion for cars! This year was GRX 10th anniversary of #goldrushrally I did not get to do the whole rally but was able to join for the finale! Amazing experience every time!”

Harley was arrested for domestic battery on June 24 after an incident in which she briefly dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat. (She was released from the Clark County Detention Center the following day after posting the $3,000 bail.)

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE a suspicious vehicle call came in at about 10:22 p.m. A patrol unit was dispatched to the intersection and determined that a male and a female were in a struggle over a vehicle. Callers reported that the male was bleeding and the car had two flat tires.

Officers made contact with Ortiz-Magro, 32. They also made contact with Harley, who was standing by with another citizen. Officers determined that Ortiz-Magro had gotten out of the vehicle and Harley had driven away as he was holding onto the vehicle, dragging him briefly, according to the spokesperson. She was determined to be primary aggressor and arrested for one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

RELATED: Inside Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s Volatile Relationship

Ortiz-Magro had apparent minor injuries to the mouth and arm as well as road rash. He was not transported to the hospital.

According to the spokesperson, “the child was picked up by a family friend before officers arrived on the scene.”

Ortiz-Magro was not filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation when the incident occurred and MTV had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. A rep for Ortiz-Magro also had no comment; Harley was unable to be reached.

A source told PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro and his ex were at a barbecue with friends earlier that day, where they got into a “verbal fight.” On the drive home, “the fight escalated” and Harley “was pummeling his face,” said the source.

“He was screaming for her to stop the car as she was driving,” said the source. “She hit the median and got a flat tire which caused her to slow down. He begged to get out and opened the door but she continued to pull away while he was getting out and it tore up his entire arm. It’s a mess from road rash and from being dragged along the street as he was caught in the belt.”

The source also confirmed that a mutual friend stepped in to take care of the exes’ infant daughter, noting that “everybody is so fearful for this baby.”

According to the source, Ortiz-Magro had been “trying his best” to make things work with Harley for the sake of their daughter.

“If the kid wasn’t involved, it would be over,” said the source. “He’s constantly trying to make it work for the sake of his daughter. But we’re hopeful this is the final straw and he doesn’t put himself and his daughter back in danger.”