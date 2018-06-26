Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Released from Jail

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s ex Jen Harley has been released from jail.

The Clark County Detention Center confirms to PEOPLE that Harley, 31, has posted bond and is no longer in their custody. It’s not immediately clear what time she was released.

Harley was arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas for domestic battery. Her bail was set at $3,000.

According to TMZ, the Jersey Shore star and his ex got into a fight while driving home from a barbecue. Ortiz-Magro, 32, reportedly demanded she pull over and let him out of the car. She allegedly took off when he got caught in his seat belt, dragging her ex and injuring him while their infant daughter was in the car.

MTV had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. A rep for Ortiz-Magro did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment; Harley was unable to be reached.

The exes welcomed their first child together, daughter Ariana Sky, on April 3 and have been making headlines for their explosive fights. Earlier this month, cops were called when they got into a heated argument at Planet Hollywood while Ortiz-Magro was shooting season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that they “just set each other off and fight constantly.”

“It’s better they are apart, and they are slowly realizing that,” the source said. “It will be better for their daughter in the end.”

Another source told PEOPLE that the two “can be toxic together.”

“When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad,” the source said. “When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash.”

The season finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.