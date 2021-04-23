The Jersey Shore star was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Picks Up Their Daughter After His Domestic Violence Arrest

After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested for allegedly attacking a partner, his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley drove through the night to retrieve their 3-year-old daughter, Ariana.

The Jersey Shore star, 35, was arrested on Thursday morning in Los Angeles on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors, a spokesperson for the LAPD previously told PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The reality star was taken to Van Nuys jail before being released later that day on $100,000 bail. In a statement on Thursday, his lawyer told PEOPLE: "We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time."

Harley, 32, who was not involved in the incident, documented her drive to get Ariana on her Instagram Story. The toddler was in her father's care at the time of his arrest, a source previously told PEOPLE.

"I want my baby home," Harley wrote in one post, before sharing a clip of her driving with the caption, "Last time I'm ever making this drive."

Jenn Harley Credit: Jenn Harley/Instagram

Jenn Harley Credit: Jenn Harley/Instagram

Several hours later, the mom confirmed that she and Ariana had been reunited. "Can't drive home like this but I'll hold her as long as she needs it," she wrote alongside a photo of craddling holding the toddler.

Ortiz-Magro is currently on probation as part of a plea deal he agreed to in 2020 from a previous domestic violence case involving Harley.

Last May, he pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, TMZ reported at the time. He was ordered to 36 months probation, 30 days of community service, and to donate $20,000 to a battered women's shelter in Los Angeles.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity.

The pair split in 2019, and both have since debuted new relationships.