Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Ex Jen Grab Dinner Together: 'They Are Taking Things Slow,' Says Source

Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is continuing to spend time with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley after a volatile few months.

The two were spotted grabbing dinner with their 3-month-old daughter Ariana Sky and a group of friends in New Jersey on Thursday, reported TMZ. Ortiz-Magro and Harley sat next to each other while eating at the popular chain restaurant Friday’s.

“They are co-parenting and trying to coexist and be the best parents they can be,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They are taking things slow. I wouldn’t be surprised if they ended up back together.”

The peaceful outing comes after the two reunited to celebrate the Fourth of July. The reality personality shared a selfie of the two to his Instagram Story on Wednesday.

He previously posted photos showing himself traveling with his daughter.

On Tuesday, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirmed there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute Harley following an incident in which it was alleged she briefly dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car.

A source told PEOPLE that on June 24, the exes were at a barbecue with friends and got into a “verbal fight.” On the drive home, “the fight escalated” and Harley “was pummeling his face,” said the source.

“He was screaming for her to stop the car as she was driving,” the source said. “She hit the median and got a flat tire which caused her to slow down. He begged to get out and opened the door but she continued to pull away while he was getting out and it tore up his entire arm. It’s a mess from road rash and from being dragged along the street as he was caught in the belt.”

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that a suspicious vehicle call came in at about 10:22 p.m. local time. A patrol unit was dispatched to the intersection and determined that a male and a female were in a struggle over a vehicle. Callers reported that the male was bleeding and the car had two flat tires.

Officers determined that Ortiz-Magro had gotten out of the vehicle and Harley had driven away as he was holding onto the vehicle, dragging him briefly, according to the spokesperson. She was determined to be the primary aggressor and arrested on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Ortiz-Magro had apparent minor injuries to the mouth and arm as well as road rash. He was not transported to the hospital.

Harley, 31, was charged with domestic battery. She was released from the Clark County Detention Center the following day after posting the $3,000 bail.

According to the spokesperson, “the child was picked up by a family friend before officers arrived on the scene.”

Ortiz-Magro was not filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation when the incident occurred and MTV had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. A rep for Ortiz-Magro also had no comment; Harley was unable to be reached.

Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres in August on MTV.