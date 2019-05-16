Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Arrested for Domestic Battery Against Him

Jen Harley has been arrested.

The ex-girlfriend of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was taken into custody on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms. According to Clark County, Nevada, inmate records, Harley, 32, was arrested for domestic battery at 3:05 a.m. and her bail was set at $3,000.

According to TMZ, Harley called the cops at around 3 a.m. on Thursday and claimed that someone had a gun. When authorities responded, they did a background check and found that she had an outstanding warrant for a New Year’s Eve incident, the outlet reports.

PEOPLE is out to reps for Harley and Ortiz-Magro.

E! News first reported the news about Harley’s arrest.

Her arrest comes four months after Ortiz-Magro, 33, filed a police report against her following an alleged violent altercation during a New Year’s Eve Party.

While police did not identify either of the reality stars by name, when asked about the couple, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE that on Jan. 3, “A man came to an LVMPD substation to file a Battery Domestic Violence report against his girlfriend. According to the man, the alleged battery occurred on Dec. 31, 2018 at 11:43 p.m.”

RELATED: Jen Harley Blasts Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for Allegedly Canceling Valentine’s Day Plans

The on-and-off again couple, who share 13-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, allegedly got into a heated argument while at the Las Vegas strip club Hustler, a source told PEOPLE. “She was mad about something she saw on his phone [and] she freaked out.”

The source claimed Harley then allegedly “lunged” at the Jersey Shore star as he tried to leave the club.

Image zoom Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Jen Harley/Instagram

She was restrained by his friend, but when he was walking out she took an ashtray from the table and threw it at his head, busting his nose and lip,” the source continued.

Representatives for the former couple did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

After the alleged incident at the strip club, the two broke up and Harley returned home that night to find her home had allegedly been ransacked. She reportedly told authorities she believes Ortiz-Magro broke in. However, the source close to Ortiz-Magro claimed the reality star never broke in.

“He moved her stuff out of his house into her apartment. She was home at her apartment when he was doing this. He didn’t break in,” the source explained.

“He busted a table while he was there because they were fighting — he left, she called the cops and that was it,” the source continued.

RELATED: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley Post About Being ‘Toxic’ as He Accuses Her of Domestic Violence

“Today he went and filed a police report for domestic abuse,” the source said of the domestic battery police report, adding that Ortiz-Magro wants to “protect his daughter.”

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that patrol officers responded to the residence at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a report of a possible burglary and destruction of property.

Image zoom Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and daughter Ariana Sky Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

According to the spokesperson, upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had an argument with her boyfriend at a club prior to her getting home, and officers observed that several items in the home were damaged including a television and picture frames.

Officers could not locate any forced entry and it is unknown if Ortiz-Magro is the suspect, according to the spokesperson. The case remains under investigation.

It is unclear where the couple’s daughter was during the incident.