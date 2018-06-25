Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Arrested for Domestic Battery

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s ex Jen Harley was arrested on Sunday, PEOPLE confirms.

Online records for the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas show that Harley, 31, was arrested for domestic battery. Her bail has been set at $3,000.

According to TMZ, the two got into a fight while driving home from a barbecue. Ortiz-Magro, 32, reportedly demanded she pull over and let him out of the car. She allegedly took off when he got caught in his seat belt, dragging her ex and injuring him while their infant daughter was in the car.

MTV had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. A rep for Ortiz-Magro did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment; Harley was unable to be reached.

The exes welcomed their first child together, daughter Ariana Sky, on April 3 and have been making headlines for their explosive arguments. Earlier this month, cops were called when they got into a heated argument at Planet Hollywood while Ortiz-Magro was shooting season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that they “just set each other off and fight constantly.”

“It’s better they are apart, and they are slowly realizing that,” the source said. “It will be better for their daughter in the end.”

Another source told PEOPLE the two “can be toxic together.”

“When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad,” the source said. “When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash.”

Ortiz-Magro recently gushed about his daughter while speaking to PEOPLE at a Jersey Shore press lunch in L.A.

“Every day she’s changing so much,” he said. “Now, if I stick my tongue out, she’ll stick her tongue back out at me. It’s so cute. I’ve had a lot of blessings in my life, but she is the biggest blessing of all.”

The season finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.