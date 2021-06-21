Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Girlfriend Saffire Matos Are Engaged: 'They're Really Happy,' Source Says

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro proposed to his girlfriend during an intimate beachside picnic on Saturday

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Saffire Matos are engaged, PEOPLE confirms.

On Saturday, the Jersey Shore star proposed to his girlfriend on a beach in Los Angeles.

A source tells PEOPLE that the 35-year-old reality TV star organized a private picnic before popping the question. His family and his 3-year-old daughter, Ariana - whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley - were there to join in on the celebrations.

"Ronnie has been taken this time to work on himself and his daughter," the source says. "For him, he felt like this right time. They're both really happy for this next chapter. His health and happiness are what is most important."

Ortiz-Magro has been dating Matos, who runs a Staten Island lash bar, since last fall.

Safire and Ronnie Credit: Ronni Ortiz Magro/ instagram

The proposal happened the same day Ortiz-Magro's ex Harley was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, as first reported by TMZ.

Her bond was set at $5,000 and a court hearing was scheduled for Sunday. Authorities did not identify the alleged victim at the time.

Ortiz-Magro was arrested on April 22 in Los Angeles on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department previously told PEOPLE. He was taken to jail before being released later that day on $100,000 bail.

At the time, his now-fiancée Matos addressed the news on her Instagram Story, according to a screenshot obtained by Page Six, asking fans for "privacy."

"Ronnie and I are fine," she began. "There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts."

"I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention," she continued. "Please leave Ron and I alone. You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day."

Ortiz-Magro avoided a felony charge last month when the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office handed the case down to the City Attorney's Office. A spokesperson for the L.A. City Attorney told PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro has a probation violation hearing set for June 25.

"We are very happy that after further investigation both the L.A. County District Attorney's office and the L.A. City Attorney's office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April," Ortiz-Magro's lawyers said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on May 13.

"As we previously stated, there was a rush to judgment by the media. We will review the alleged violation of probation claim and deal with it accordingly," the statement continued.

His attorneys also disclosed that Ortiz-Magro is "currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time," noting, "His only present goal is to address these issues professionally and make himself a better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter."

After news broke that the charges had been dropped and that he was seeking treatment, Ortiz-Magro announced that he was taking a step back from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. (MTV has not commented on the news.)