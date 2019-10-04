Ronnie Ortiz-Magro 'Heartbroken and Embarrassed' Over Alleged Domestic Violence Incident: Source

In the wake of his arrest, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is choosing to focus on what’s most important in his life: his daughter.

“Ronnie is heartbroken and embarrassed over the circumstances,” a source close to the Jersey Shore star tells PEOPLE.

“His main concern is the well-being of his daughter,” the source shares about his 17-month-old daughter, Ariana. “He’s focusing on that and that alone.”

On Friday, Ortiz-Magro, 33, was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident involving his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley, PEOPLE confirmed.

A local Fox reporter in Los Angeles broke the news on Friday, tweeting a photo of Ortiz-Magro shirtless and in handcuffs on a stretcher. According to the reporter, the photo was taken after Ortiz-Magro’s arrest early Friday morning.

“Woman reported being assaulted + that Ortiz had her baby inside home,” the reporter tweeted. “Police say he wouldn’t come out so they broke down door to rescue baby.”

TMZ reported the reality TV star was booked for kidnapping after being arrested over an alleged altercation with Harley, with whom he shares Ariana. The website cited law enforcement sources, who claim Ortiz-Magro allegedly chased Harley around with a knife while holding their daughter.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m.

“The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” said the spokesperson. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

According to the spokesperson, there was a child at the location; the child was unharmed.

According to TMZ, after the altercation, Ortiz-Magro allegedly locked himself in the house with his daughter and refused to come outside when cops arrived.

Police reportedly decided to break down the door, at which point a taser was used on the MTV star. TMZ reported that authorities took Ortiz-Magro to a hospital to get checked out. According to TMZ, neither Harley or the baby suffered major physical injuries.

Ortiz-Magro was released from jail on Friday, hours after the alleged incident occurred. His bail was set at $100,000.

On Thursday, Ortiz-Magro and Harley were spotted walking around Los Angeles hand-in-hand. The two have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity.

In July, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Harley would not face domestic battery charges after an alleged incident between her and Ortiz-Magro on New Year’s Eve.