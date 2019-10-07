Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Did Not Threaten Jen Harley with Knife During Domestic Dispute, Source Claims

A source close to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro denies a report that the Jersey Shore star chased his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley with a knife during an alleged domestic violence incident last week.

“Ron did not have a knife and Jen doesn’t know where the idea of a knife came from,” the source claims. Police would neither confirm nor deny that a knife was present when reached by PEOPLE.

Ortiz-Magro, 33, was arrested on a kidnapping charge early Friday morning after the alleged altercation, PEOPLE confirmed.

TMZ previously reported that law enforcement sources claimed the reality TV star allegedly chased Harley around with a knife while holding their daughter, 17-month-old Ariana Skye. (The website has since cited a source who says there was no knife.)

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded,” the reality star’s lawyer said in a statement over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m.

“The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

According to the spokesperson, there was a child at the location; the child was unharmed.

According to TMZ, after the altercation, Ortiz-Magro allegedly locked himself in the house with his daughter and refused to come outside when cops arrived.

Police reportedly decided to break down the door, at which point a taser was used on the MTV star. TMZ reported that authorities took Ortiz-Magro to a hospital to get checked out. According to TMZ, neither Harley or the baby suffered major physical injuries.

Ortiz-Magro was released from jail on Friday, hours after the alleged incident occurred. His bail was set at $100,000.

On Thursday, Ortiz-Magro and Harley were spotted walking around Los Angeles hand-in-hand. The two have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity.

In July, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Harley would not face domestic battery charges after an alleged incident between her and Ortiz-Magro on New Year’s Eve.