Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Infant Daughter Was Taken by Family Friend After Ex Jen Harley's Arrest

A family friend stepped in to take care of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex Jen Harley’s 12-week-old daughter after the couple got into a heated argument Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that Harley, 31, was arrested for domestic battery after an incident in which she briefly dragged the Jersey Shore star with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat.

According to the spokesperson, “the child was picked up by a family friend before officers arrived on the scene.”

The spokesperson says a suspicious vehicle call came in at about 10:22 p.m. A patrol unit was dispatched to the intersection and determined that a male and a female were in a struggle over a vehicle. Callers reported that the male was bleeding and the car had two flat tires.

Officers made contact with Ortiz-Magro, 32. They also made contact with Harley, who was standing by with another citizen. Officers determined that Ortiz-Magro had gotten out of the vehicle and Harley had driven away as he was holding onto the vehicle, dragging him briefly, according to the spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, an arrest usually can’t be made in the case of a misdemeanor offense that the officer wasn’t in the presence of — but it becomes a mandated arrest if they can prove three things: that there’s a domestic relationship between the people involved, that a battery did occur, and that one person was the primary aggressor. According to the spokesperson, Harley was determined to be primary aggressor and was arrested for one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

RELATED: Inside Jersey Shore Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s Volatile Relationship

Ortiz-Magro had apparent minor injuries to the mouth and arm as well as road rash, confirms the spokesperson. He was not transported to the hospital.

Ortiz-Magro was not filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation when the incident occurred and MTV had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. A rep for Ortiz-Magro also had no comment; Harley was unable to be reached.

The Clark County Detention Center confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that Harley had posted bond and is no longer in their custody.

Jen Harley LVMPD/Splash News

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Ortiz-Magro and his ex were at a barbecue with friends earlier that day, where they got into a “verbal fight.” On the drive home, “the fight escalated” and Harley “was pummeling his face,” said the source.

“He was screaming for her to stop the car as she was driving,” said the source. “She hit the median and got a flat tire which caused her to slow down. He begged to get out and opened the door but she continued to pull away while he was getting out and it tore up his entire arm. It’s a mess from road rash and from being dragged along the street as he was caught in the belt.”

According to the source, “someone on the road saw this happening and called the police.”

“Police arrived and spoke to the many witnesses,” said the source. “They saw Ron’s arm and spoke to him and then arrested Jen. His face is all busted up from her pummeling him.”

The source said Harley “wasn’t drinking at the party as she was driving so she was sober,” adding that the altercation was “100 percent intentional” and Harley was “beating [Ortiz-Magro] up.”

The source also confirmed that a mutual friend stepped in to take care of the exes’ infant daughter, noting that “everybody is so fearful for this baby.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley's daughter Ariana Ronnie Magro/Instagram; Inset: Jen Harley/Instagram

According to the source, Ortiz-Magro had been “trying his best” to make things work with Harley for the sake of their daughter.

“If the kid wasn’t involved, it would be over,” said the source. “He’s constantly trying to make it work for the sake of his daughter. But we’re hopeful this is the final straw and he doesn’t put himself and his daughter back in danger.”

“He’s not perfect, but she’s the aggressor in this relationship,” added the source. “It’s obvious with her pattern of behavior.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley welcomed their first child together, daughter Ariana Sky, on April 3 and have been making headlines for their explosive altercations. Earlier this month, cops were called when they got into a heated argument at Planet Hollywood while Ortiz-Magro was shooting season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.