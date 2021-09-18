Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Avoids Jail Time After Violating His Probation

"We are happy that the court was satisfied with Ronnie's completion of in-patient treatment and an Intensive Outpatient Program. This has satisfied the violation of probation," his attorneys said

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not serve jail time despite his recent probation violation.

The Jersey Shore star, 35, appeared in a Los Angeles court Friday to find out whether he would be going to jail for failing to live up to the rules of his probation.

However, the judge decided that the time Ortiz-Magro spent in voluntary completion of an in-patient treatment program be credited so that it is in lieu of time in jail.

The judge also ordered the reality star to take 26 parenting classes and put in place a 3-year protective order for his fiancée girlfriend Saffire Matos, according to TMZ.

Ortiz-Magro's attorneys Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine issued a statement on the results of Friday's hearing to PEOPLE.

"We are happy that the court was satisfied with Ronnie's completion of in-patient treatment and an Intensive Outpatient Program. This has satisfied the violation of probation," the attorneys said.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Credit: Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty

"It is important to highlight that no new charges were filed based upon his arrest. Ronnie has learned a lot through this process about himself and is now happily sober for over 5 months. He has decided to voluntarily continue with his counseling," the statement continued. "As we stated in April, Ronnie's focus right now is on his family and being the best he can be to them."

Ortiz-Magro was previously arrested in April on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors. He was not charged. However, it was a violation of his probation in his other domestic violence case.

Shortly after appearing in court today, Ortiz-Magro told TMZ that Friday's hearing "went good."

"I'm very thankful," he said. "Everything is good."

Asked about his plans to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for its fifth season, Ortiz-Magro said that it's a possibility.

"Things are working itself out," he told the news outlet. "And, you know, in time, when I'm feeling good about myself [and] feeling like I'm in the best mental health space, then yea. I'm ready to go back."

The following month, Ortiz-Magro — who shares daughter Ariana Sky, 3, with ex Jen Harley — said he was temporarily stepping away from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to focus on his well-being.

"After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on."

Acknowledging that "this process will be difficult" for him, Ortiz-Magro added: "My #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."

Ortiz-Magro also got engaged to girlfriend Matos in June.

"Ronnie has been taken this time to work on himself and his daughter," a source told PEOPLE. "For him, he felt like this right time. They're both really happy for this next chapter. His health and happiness are what is most important."