Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's attorneys said that the Jersey Shore star "is currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time"

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has avoided being charged in his recent domestic violence case.

Attorneys for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 35, confirmed the news in a statement issued to PEOPLE on Thursday. "We are very happy that after further investigation both the LA County District Attorney's office and the LA City Attorney's office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April," said lawyers Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine.

"As we previously stated, there was a rush to judgment by the media. We will review the alleged violation of probation claim and deal with it accordingly," the statement continued.

His attorneys also revealed that Ortiz-Magro "is currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time. His only present goal is to address these issues professionally and make himself a better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter."

In late April, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro was arrested after allegedly attacking a partner in Los Angeles' Northridge area. He was then taken to a jail in Van Nuys and was released the same day on a $100,000 bail.

At the time of the alleged incident, Ortiz-Magro's 3-year-old daughter, Ariana, was in his care. The child was later taken to her mother and Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, who was not involved in the alleged situation.

Days after the arrest, Oritz-Magro spoke out via his Instagram Story. The reality star said that he was "grateful for all of my real friends" amid his latest scuffle with the law.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I take all experiences as lessons," he wrote. "You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn't! But I guess they call it the weeding process."

"Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me," he added.

Oritz-Magro's current girlfriend, Saffire Matos, also called out the "misleading information" online following the arrest, according to a screenshot posted by Page Six. "With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts," she wrote on her Instagram Story on April 26, noting that the pair "are fine."

Matos continued, "I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention. Please leave Ron and I alone. You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don't believe everything you hear or read online."

On May 4, the D.A.'s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro's case was being handed down from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office to the City Attorney's Office. This move, in turn, indicated that the MTV veteran would face a potential misdemeanor charge instead of a felony charge.

"As we said from the beginning, initial reports and unreviewed charges are often and in Ronnie's case, wrong," his lawyers said at the time. "We are glad the DA's office made this decision not to charge a felony. We will await a decision from the County Attorney's office."