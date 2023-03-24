Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Appears on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' After Ex Sammi Giancola Teased Surprise Return

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's surprise appearance provided an update on his new life in Miami

By
Published on March 24, 2023 12:00 PM
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the brand Inna ELSIE new collection "Royaly" launch event; Sammi Giancola attends Logo TV Fire Island Premiere Party
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is back on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

After leaving the MTV series for his mental health in 2021, he returned for a surprise appearance on Thursday's episode. Ortiz-Magro's return comes a week after his on-again-off-again ex-girlfriend Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola announced she'd join the Jersey Shore spinoff.

Ortiz-Magro, 37, offered a life update during the episode. "I feel like I needed a change of scenery and just a change of pace in my life," he said. "I've decided to move from Los Angeles to Miami and open up a new business. It's a sneaker store called SneakerClinic."

The MTV alum also revealed he moved with his 4-year-old daughter, over whom he now has full custody. If Ortiz-Magro will appear on the series in additional episodes is still unknown.

As for Giancola, 36, the Jersey Shore alum will join Family Vacation for the first time. It's unclear when, exactly, Giancola will make her spinoff debut — but the show teased her involvement with an Instagram photo.

"She's still the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet. 🎥💋 @sammisweetheart #JSFamilyVacation," they captioned a photo of Giancola sitting in front of a green screen.

As Family Vacation premiered in 2018, Giancola explained why she decided to sit the reboot out. "I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations," she said on Instagram.

She continued, "However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I've decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on MTV.

