Entertainment TV Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Appears on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' After Ex Sammi Giancola Teased Surprise Return Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's surprise appearance provided an update on his new life in Miami By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 24, 2023 12:00 PM Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is back on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. After leaving the MTV series for his mental health in 2021, he returned for a surprise appearance on Thursday's episode. Ortiz-Magro's return comes a week after his on-again-off-again ex-girlfriend Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola announced she'd join the Jersey Shore spinoff. Ortiz-Magro, 37, offered a life update during the episode. "I feel like I needed a change of scenery and just a change of pace in my life," he said. "I've decided to move from Los Angeles to Miami and open up a new business. It's a sneaker store called SneakerClinic." The MTV alum also revealed he moved with his 4-year-old daughter, over whom he now has full custody. If Ortiz-Magro will appear on the series in additional episodes is still unknown. Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Is Returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation As for Giancola, 36, the Jersey Shore alum will join Family Vacation for the first time. It's unclear when, exactly, Giancola will make her spinoff debut — but the show teased her involvement with an Instagram photo. "She's still the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet. 🎥💋 @sammisweetheart #JSFamilyVacation," they captioned a photo of Giancola sitting in front of a green screen. As Family Vacation premiered in 2018, Giancola explained why she decided to sit the reboot out. "I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations," she said on Instagram. She continued, "However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I've decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days." Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on MTV.