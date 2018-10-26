Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Accuses Jen Harley of Abuse as She Claims He's 'Begging' for Her to Come Back

Tensions between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley continue to escalate.

The explosive couple, who share 6-month-old daughter Ariana and have been known to feud publicly on social media, once again took shots at one another via Instagram overnight. In a since-deleted video posted on his Story, the Jersey Shore star accused Harley of neglecting her 12-year-old son from a previous relationship, leaving him “alone while she went to drink.”

He also posted and deleted a video where the two can be heard arguing inside their home, accusing Harley of abusing him: “Tons of lies goin around!! Listen to the background you can hear the assault with a weapon and hands!!! #MenLiveMatter#AbuseOrNah,” he captioned the post.

The posts come just two days after he shared a photo of his bruised face and black eye on Instagram, seemingly blaming Harley for it and apologizing for “lying” to his friends to protect her.

Overnight, Harley responded to the allegation, posting a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between the two and captioning it: “The truth about the black eye lol. Begging me back!!!”

Jen Harley/Instagram

“I fkin love u and ur s—ing on me. I’ll fix it baby,” reads an alleged message from Ortiz-Magro. “U want me to post something say [sic] that I reacted out of anger and that it was a double sided incedent [sic] and we are working at making things better so we are never back in that situation again?”

“Get the f out of here you legit make me wanna puke right now,” Harley allegedly responded.

Reps for MTV, Ortiz-Magro and Harley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jen Harley/Instagram

The photo of the black eye came a week after MTV’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation captured the aftermath of a June incident in which Harley allegedly dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat, landing him in a sling.

She was arrested and charged with domestic battery; the Clark County District Attorney’s Office later confirmed to PEOPLE that there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute her.

On Tuesday, Harley’s legal representative Michael Cristalli told PEOPLE they “do not know when that photo [of the black eye] was taken or how the injury occurred.”

“The Clark County District Attorney, whose job it is to investigate and prosecute crimes, found on at least two prior occasions that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute a case against her,” Cristalli said. “No crimes have been committed against Ronnie as the prosecuting agencies have determined. We are prepared to initiate legal action against him for this continued public harassment.”

Earlier this month, Ortiz-Magro and Harley appeared to be doing well. She recently said the two were the “best we’ve ever been,” and during a Q&A session with her followers on her Instagram Story, she blamed the reality show for their relationship drama.

“Honestly the show has been the route [sic] to all our problems,” she wrote, adding that she doesn’t watch it and wants him to quit for the sake of their relationship.

On this week’s episode, Ortiz-Magro appeared to reach a breaking point after cameras captured the couple getting into yet another argument.

“At this point, I don’t know what to think with Jen. How much more can I deal with someone that’s irrational, doesn’t want to listen, gets angry, vulgar — it’s becoming too much,” he said. “She just gets in a f—ing mood where it’s like, she’s uncontrollable. And that’s where I learned I’ve got to walk away, because if I try to fight it she gets crazier and crazier. It just can’t keep happening. It’s consistent with her.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.