Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Says He's 4 Months Sober & Returning to Jersey Shore: 'Not Over'

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who stepped away from Jersey Shore: Family Reunion in May, revealed he could return to the show very soon following his four-month sobriety

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro says he's returning to Jersey Shore!

On Thursday, the 35-year-old MTV star shared that he's back on his feet and making progress with his mental health and sobriety, hoping to make his comeback to Jersey Shore: Family Reunion after temporarily leaving the show earlier this year.

"I feel great. Four months sober, I quit drinking. Got engaged, full-time father, you know, living a good life," he told TMZ.

He continued, "I stepped away [from Jersey Shore] to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman. I'll be back and, you know, all the fans love me and I love them too so I'm gonna give them what they want and I'll see them soon."

Ortiz-Magro told the outlet that despite stepping away from the reality series, he's stayed in touch with the producers of the show, noting that he's "very close" with them and his time with Jersey Shore is "definitely not over." He added that fans can hope to see him as early as the end of season five.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned to MTV in June for season four. In May, Ortiz-Magro announced that he would be stepping away from the reality show in order to focus on his health and wellbeing, telling fans that he would be seeking medical treatment for "mental health issues" that he has long "ignored."

"After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long," he wrote in a statement on his Instagram Story at the time.

"My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on," he continued.

In the time since, Ortiz-Magro got engaged to his girlfriend Saffire Matos. A source told PEOPLE that the 35-year-old reality TV star organized a private picnic before popping the question in June. His family and his 3-year-old daughter, Ariana — whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley — were there to join in on the celebrations.

"Ronnie has been taken this time to work on himself and his daughter," the source said. "For him, he felt like this right time. They're both really happy for this next chapter. His health and happiness are what is most important."

Ortiz-Magro started his relationship with Matos, who runs a Staten Island lash bar, last fall. The reality star told TMZ that his entire Jersey Shore cast will be invited to his wedding because "they're family" now and "12 years strong."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.