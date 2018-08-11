Ronnie Magro Ortiz and On-Off Again Girlfriend Jen Harley Vacation Together with Their Daughter

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is squeezing in a little vacation time with his on-again-off-again girlfriend Jen Harley and their daughter Ariana Skye.

While enjoying themselves in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, Harley, 31, shared a photograph of the pair posing together in their beach attire. Despite the pair’s volatile history, the 32-year-old reality star draped his arm around Harley’s shoulder in the image.

Also along for the sun-filled trip? Their 4-month-old daughter, who’s no stranger to accompanying her parents to the beach.

The proud mother of two shared an adorable photograph on Saturday of little Ariana flashing the camera a big smile while wearing a tie-dye dress that showed off her love for San Juan, which was likely picked up as a souvenir.

While lounging on the beach with their daughter, Ortiz-Magro was also on hand to watch over their little one as she had a bottle of milk.

“Living that beach life,” Harley wrote alongside a photograph of the doting dad.

Ahead of their trip together, Harley shared a slideshow of photographs earlier this month from the week she spent in New Jersey with the Jersey Shore star and their daughter while filming season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The images included two sweet selfies of her and Ortiz-Magro.

“#squadgoals #bestfriends #4thofjulyweekend #jerseyshore #arianasky,” she captioned the post, which has since been deleted.

The couple has been off and on since welcoming their daughter on April 3 — while also making headlines for their explosive altercations.

Most recently, Harley was arrested and charged with domestic battery on June 24 in Las Vegas after an incident in which it was alleged that she briefly dragged her ex with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat.

She was released from the Clark County Detention Center the following day after posting the $3,000 bail; Last week, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute her.

Since the incident, Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been spending time as a family as they attempt to work through their issues.

“They are co-parenting and trying to coexist and be the best parents they can be,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “They are taking things slow. I wouldn’t be surprised if they ended up back together.”