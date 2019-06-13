Jersey Shore's Ronnie and JWoww Crash Pauly and Vinny's Double Shot at Love: 'Can You Smush?'

It’s a Jersey Shore reunion on this week’s Double Shot at Love.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio‘s dating show on MTV, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jenni “JWoww” Farley stop by to check on how the journey to find love has been going.

“We know what you’re thinking: Jenni and Ronnie are probably the last people that we should be taking relationship advice from,” Vinny says.

Indeed, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for either of them. After almost three years of marriage, Jenni, 34, filed for divorce from Roger Mathews last fall. Meanwhile, Ronnie, 33, dated his Jersey Shore costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola on and off for eight years and is now co-parenting his 14-month-old daughter, Ariana, with his ex Jen Farley. (The two have a notoriously toxic relationship.)

“Ronnie hasn’t had the best track record in relationships,” admits Pauly. “Probably the worst I’ve ever seen in my whole entire life.”

“And Jenni is going through a tough divorce right now,” adds Vinny. “But we can kind of learn from their mistakes and take their advice, because they’ve been through it.”

They sit down and Pauly, 38, and Vinny, 31, fill their friends in on where things stand in the competition.

“You’ve got to meet these girls,” Pauly says of the remaining five women. “They’re cool.”

“Are you finding love at all? Is there one particular one that you want?” Ronnie says.

“We don’t have one person yet,” Vinny admits.

“We like them all,” Pauly adds.

But the most important question: “Can you smush, or no?” Ronnie asks.

“I’m sure you could, but if you smush it would just cancel out every other girl in the house,” Pauly says. “They wouldn’t want to be with you.”

Sitting down with PEOPLE ahead of the season premiere, the dynamic duo admitted that juggling that many potential girlfriends at once was no easy task.

“It was difficult!” said Pauly. “You have 20 women and they’re dating both of us. I spend time with one, and the other ones are all looking at me — they’re judging. I leave that one to go to another one, and then that one is like, ‘Why did you leave me?!’ My head was spinning the whole time.”

And getting physical only made things more difficult.

“It was weird for two reasons,” Vinny explained. “One, it would cause drama, so of course people would be upset and jealous. Then there was this other weird part where you would hook up or kiss [someone], and those girls were all friends with each other! It got really weird. Like, are you guys buddy buddy after that?”

“Kissing one of them was a nightmare,” Pauly said with a laugh. “They would run and throw it in the other girls’ faces. I could only imagine spending the night [with one of them]. It was too much drama to even attempt to do that. There were hookups, but we had to be delicate in that house.”

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.