Disney Channel Star Ronni Hawk Arrested, Charged with Felony Domestic Violence

The actress was released from custody after posting her $100,000 bond

Ronni Hawk, best known for her role on the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle, was arrested last week.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tells PEOPLE that Hawk, 20, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department's Van Nuys division on Friday at 8:30 a.m. and booked with one felony count of corporal injury of a spouse or cohabitant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the spokesperson, Hawk was released from custody that night, at about 9:45 p.m., after posting her $100,000 bond.

A rep for Hawk did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A court date has been set for Dec. 11, according to E! News.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, police responded to a call for a domestic disturbance and said they encountered a man on the scene with visible injuries, including scratches. Due to the apparent injuries, police reportedly determined Hawk should be arrested.

Per the outlet, the incident allegedly occurred after a verbal argument between Hawk and her boyfriend got physical. When reached by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the LAPD was not able to confirm the circumstances of the arrest.

Hawk played Rachel Diaz on Stuck in the Middle, which aired for three seasons from 2016 to 2018. She also had a recurring role in Netflix's On My Block, and made appearances on the CW's Legacies and CBS' S.W.A.T.