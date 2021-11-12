Ron Howard said his character was originally supposed to be the lead of Happy Days before fans fell in love with Henry Winkler's 'The Fonz'

Ron Howard Says He Was Treated with 'Disrespect' on Happy Days as Henry Winkler's Popularity Rose

Not every day was happy for Ron Howard.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show Friday, Howard, 67, said he was treated with "disrespect" on Happy Days after Henry Winkler's character Arthur Herbert "The Fonz" Fonzarelli became more popular than his character Richie Cunningham.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was a really interesting kind of paradoxical situation because the show began and the Richie Cunningham character was the undeniable lead of the show," Howard said, adding that Winkler was "remarkable" as 'The Fonz' from the start.

But as Winkler's star continued to rise throughout the show's duration, Howard said the show's "executives, studio heads, network heads" changed their attitude toward him.

"When we would go out of the road to promote the show, it was just insane, focused on Fonzy, clearly that was very exciting," Howard recalled. "Except the executives, studio heads, network heads, you know, they started treating me with a lot of disrespect from a business standpoint [and] in terms of interaction."

Happy Days Happy Days | Credit: Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty

He continued, "The press kept saying 'What's it like? Do you feel like you've become a secondhand citizen on your own show?' "

But despite any issues between Howard and the network, he said the tension never had a negative effect on his relationship with Winkler.

"I certainly didn't feel it within our friendship, which endures to this day," he said. "He's the godfather of all four of my kids.

Looking back. Howard said the experience became a big learning lesson for him.

"I recognized that is a business, and it's a tough business, and it's a competitive one. You have to understand it from all perspectives," he said. "More than anything, it reminded me...to pusure my own dream, which was to be in charge of productions, the stories I wanted to tell and be the filmmaker."