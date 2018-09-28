Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Husband Roger Mathews Vows to Win Her Back After She Files for Divorce

Roger Mathews is refusing to give up on his almost three-year marriage.

Just hours after it was revealed that Jenni “JWoww” Farley filed for divorce, Mathews turned to Instagram to explain what happened and vowed he was “not done fighting” for his marriage.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said in an emotional video Thursday. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one.”

Mathews, 43, then went on to tell his followers — some of whom he said were “bloodthirsty bastards that have to know what’s going on” — of his plan to “win back” the Jersey Shore star, 32.

“Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting,” he passionately said. “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”

Farley and Mathews have two children together: daughter Meilani Alexandra, 4, and son Greyson Valor, 2.

“We’re in counseling so there is hope,” continued Mathews, before finishing the video by saying, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

Mathews also thanked those followers who were “genuinely concerned.”

The emotional video was captioned: “Praying for a better tomorrow. Sorry world, I’m taking a day off from praying for you today and I’m just gonna pray for my family. Hope springs eternal.”

The Jersey Shore star filed for divorce from Mathews on September 12, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint stated.

Representatives for the star and MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The duo tied the knot in October 2015 after nearly five years together in front of a group of family and friends that included her Jersey Shore castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Pauly D, and Bachelorette alums Trista and Ryan Sutter.

After the news was made public on Thursday — the same day a new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to air — Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a supportive message to her longtime pal on Instagram.

“TONIGHT on @jerseyshore We are forever , my love 💋👯‍♀️,” she wrote, alongside a shot of the women having a heart-to-heart.