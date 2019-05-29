Roger Mathews Shares Message About Fatherhood amid Divorce from Jenni 'JWoww' Farley: 'I Care'

Roger Mathews is focusing on his children as he navigates his divorce from Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

On Tuesday, Mathews shared a photo on Instagram about the importance of fatherhood. In the photo, a man is seen reflecting his heart onto a young child. “I care. I will always care. Because you’re mine,” the poster read.

Mathews captioned the post, “Really it didn’t even need a caption.”

Mathews shares daughter Meilani Alexandra, 4, and son Greyson Valor, 3, with Farley.

His post comes just days after he defended his ex on social media after seeing negative comments about the former couple’s parenting decisions.

“There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still,” he wrote on Instagram on Monday. “I’m a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it. Jenni also has tough skin and can take it however the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time our children are unnecessary.”

Mathews stressed that if he and Farley have managed to remain amicable, their fans should be able to as well.

“I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused in the eyes of the public but I’ll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn’t be to much to ask for everyone else too,” he continued.

Image zoom Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

Along with the message, Mathews shared a photo of himself with his two children.

“We both love our children emphatically and always will,” he concluded. “It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive. Enjoy this beautiful day.”

Mathews and the reality star split in September. The former couple has endured their fair share of drama in the months since, with Farley accusing Mathews of physical and emotional abuse, which he has denied. She’s also blasted his co-parenting abilities.

Image zoom Roger Mathews and son Greyson Greyson Mathews/Instagram

However, Farley recently told PEOPLE that she and her ex are on good terms now.

“I’ve always wanted to be amicable. I’ve always wanted to put my kids first and that’s what we’re really trying to do right now,” she said. “There’s always going to be drama because you have two people that are very hard headed, and we have two kids together. At the end of the day, we love our children and we want what’s best for them, so I think we’re over the hump and I’d like to say it’s smooth sailing from now on.”

She added, “We’re doing really well though. My biggest thing is to keep it off social media.”