Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Ex Roger Mathews Is 'Devoted' to Her and Their Kids, Source Says

Jenni “JWoww” Farley recently filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews — and a source tells PEOPLE the split comes as a surprise.

“They always seemed very stable and very much in love,” says the source. “Roger was always supporting her at events, nights out or any place she needed to be. I always thought he was a good partner for her — much better than the guy she dated before him.”

The pair started dating in 2010 after meeting in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, while Farley was filming the first season of Jersey Shore. After nearly three years of marriage, Farley, 32, filed for divorce from Mathews, 43, on Sept. 12, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press. Matthews confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram video just hours after the news broke.

The couple shares daughter Meilani Alexandra, 4, and son Greyson Valor, 2, and according to the source, Mathews has always been focused on fatherhood.

“I don’t think she will find anyone who’s more devoted to her than Roger is,” says the source. “You can see how much he loves his kids and what a good father he is. Hopefully they work out their differences.”

A rep for Farley and Mathews had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

On Instagram, Mathews insisted he wasn’t giving up on his marriage.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true. I don’t blame her,” he said. “There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one.”

“Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting,” he added. “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad. We’re in counseling, so there is hope.”

Farley’s complaint stated that “the Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation.”