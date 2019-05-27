Roger Mathews is sticking up for his ex.

Mathews clapped back after he noticed several negative comments about his and his ex-wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s parenting decisions popping up on social media.

“Happy Memorial Day everyone. There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still,” he wrote on Instagram Monday. “I’m a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it. Jenni also has tough skin and can take it however the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time our children are unnecessary.”

Mathews stressed that if he and Farley have managed to remain amicable, their fans should be able to as well.

“I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused in the eyes of the public but I’ll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn’t be to much to ask for everyone else too,” he continued.

Along with the important message, Mathews shared a photo of himself with his two children: Meilani Alexandra, 4, and Greyson Valor, 3.

“We both love our children emphatically and always will,” he concluded. “It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive. Enjoy this beautiful day.”

Mathews and the Jersey Shore star called it quits in September. The former couple has endured their fair share of drama in the months since, with Farley having accused Mathews of physical and emotional abuse, which he has denied. She’s also blasted his co-parenting abilities.

However, Farley recently told PEOPLE she and Mathews are on good terms now.

“I’ve always wanted to be amicable. I’ve always wanted to put my kids first and that’s what we’re really trying to do right now,” she said. “There’s always going to be drama because you have two people that are very hard headed, and we have two kids together. At the end of the day, we love our children and we want what’s best for them, so I think we’re over the hump and I’d like to say it’s smooth sailing from now on.”

She added, “We’re doing really well though. My biggest thing is to keep it off social media.”

Since she split from Mathews, Farley has moved on with her professional wrestler boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello. On Saturday, the couple attended an All Elite Wrestling event at MGM Grand in Las Vegas before wrapping up the evening at nightclub Hakkasan.