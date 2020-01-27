Roger Mathews Dating New Jersey Hairstylist After Divorcing Jenni 'JWoww' Farley: Report

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s ex-husband Roger Mathews is back in the dating game.

Mathews, 44, is seeing New Jersey hairstylist Danielle Miele, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, Mathew and Miele met at a concert in New Jersey in May and began dating shortly after. Though they’ve kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Miele has reportedly spent time with Mathews’ children, Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3.

And while Farley is reportedly away of the relationship, she has not yet met her ex’s new girlfriend.

RELATED: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reflects on the Past Year and Defends Her ‘Edited’ Persona on Jersey Shore

The couple has not yet shared photos of each other on social media. But on Monday, Mathews commented on a photo of Miele posing among a group of friends.

“Wheres the provocative dancing on the table video ?” he wrote. “Give the fans what they want !!”

PEOPLE is out to Mathews’ rep for comment.

This marks Mathews’ first relationship since his split from Farley in September 2018. She filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage, and in December, she filed a restraining order against Mathews following an argument.

Farley later shared a lengthy statement to her personal website in January accusing her ex of physical and emotional abuse, and of neglecting their children.

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point-blank lie… I still remained silent as challenging as it was… why? Because, greater good,” she said. “But I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner.”

RELATED: Jersey Shore Stars Support Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley After Alleged Abuse: ‘Here for You,’ Snooki Says

Mathew denied her allegations, and the two have since made peace and have expressed their desire to maintain an amicable relationship in order to co-parent their children.

Farley is currently dating 25-year-old Zack Clayton Carpinello.