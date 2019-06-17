Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Estranged Husband Roger Mathews Celebrates Father's Day with Kids

Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s estranged husband Roger Mathews enjoyed some quality time with his kids on Father’s Day.

On Sunday, Mathews celebrated with daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 3. (Farley is in Los Angeles for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.)

Mathews posted a video of himself playing at the park with his kids, as well as a video of himself joking around with them over a foot injury he suffered after tripping during a pool party.

Last September, the Jersey Shore star, 34, filed for divorce from Mathews, 43, after almost three years of marriage. Though they continued to spend time together as a family in the months that followed, even celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary in October, the relationship took a downward turn in December, when Farley filed for a restraining order against him after the two got into an argument.

A month later, she accused Mathews of physical and emotional abuse in a lengthy statement shared on her personal website. She also released footage that allegedly showed Mathews attacking her. Mathews denied the allegations.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE at the time, Farley said she decided to speak out against Mathews for the sake of their kids.

“In light of the recent accusations, I would like to clarify one point: I did not post the message to Roger to cause him any upset,” she said. “My intention was to protect our children and to liberate myself from all of the pain I had endured for so many years, to finally be free from the abuse and now look into the future more positively for the sake of the kids.”

Since then, the exes appear to have put any animosity behind them. In April, they reunited to celebrate Easter with their kids and last month, Farley told PEOPLE she and Mathews were on good terms.

“I’ve always wanted to be amicable,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to put my kids first and that’s what we’re really trying to do right now. There’s always going to be drama because you have two people that are very hard-headed, and we have two kids together. At the end of the day, we love our children and we want what’s best for them, so I think we’re over the hump and I’d like to say it’s smooth sailing from now on.”

“We’re doing really well,” she added. “My biggest thing is to keep it off social media.”

Farley has also moved on: She’s been dating 24-year-old wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello since April.