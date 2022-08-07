Roger E. Mosley, TV and Film Actor Known for His Role on 'Magnum P.I.' , Dead at 83: 'Rest Easy'

His daughter Ch-a shared in a Facebook post on Saturday that a "major car accident" left her father "paralyzed from the shoulders down"

By
Published on August 7, 2022 06:28 PM
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MARCH 05: Actor Roger Mosley arrives at The Ernest Borgnine Pre-Oscar Party at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 5, 2010 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Roger E. Mosley, a television and film star best known for his role as helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin on Magnum P.I., has died. He was 83.

Mosley's daughter, Ch-a Mosley, confirmed the news of his death in a statement shared on Facebook Sunday.

"Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your 'coach Mosley' your "TC" from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am," she wrote on social media. "He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully."

Noting that she and her family "could never mourn such an amazing man," Ch-a said her father "would HATE any crying done in his name."

"It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong," she added. "I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."

HONOLULU - JANUARY 1: Pictured from left is Roger E. Mosley (as Theodore 'TC' Calvin), Tom Selleck (as Magnum) in the CBS television series, MAGNUM PI. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
CBS via Getty

Ch-a told The Hollywood Reporter that her dad died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from injuries obtained in a car accident in Lynwood, California, only days prior.

She shared in a previous Facebook post on Saturday that the "major car accident" left her father "paralyzed from the shoulders down."

She added at the time: "Every effort is being made to care for him during this time." A representative for Roger did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Born on Dec. 18, 1938, Roger starred on the original Magnum P.I. for all of its eight-year run from 1980 to 1988. Per TVLine, out of 162 episodes, he appeared in 158 episodes opposite Tom Selleck, the show's lead.

In addition to Magnum P.I., Roger appeared on various television series, including Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Night Court, Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, Rude Awakening, Las Vegas and Fact Checkers Unit, to name a few.

His film credits included several Blaxploitation films, including The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, Darktown Strutters and The River Niger. He was also a star in other films, such as McQ, The Greatest, Semi-Tough, Heart Condition and Pentathlon.

Stephen Hill, who plays the new version of T.C. Calvin on the Magnum P.I. reboot series, paid tribute to Roger with a social media post on Sunday.

"Rest In Power to the King, Father, Husband, Friend, Trailblazer, Black Power-Man, Coach, Gentleman, Powerhouse Talent, and Mentor Roger E. Mosley," he wrote on Instagram. "We have all been honored by the example of your life."

Survivors of Roger alongside Ch-a and his wife Antoinette also include two other children, Deadline reported.

