Where Is the Cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Cinderella' Now?

02 of 10 Brandy Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Brandy was hand-picked by Whitney Houston for her starring role in Cinderella, which came right at the height of her success on the TV sitcom Moesha. Following the TV film's release, Brandy continued to make new music, including her Grammy-winning album Never Say Never, and began branching out into film as well, including her feature film debut in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. She has continued acting in recent years, with her most notable roles being on The Game, Queens and Zoe Ever After (which she executive produced). On the singing front, she made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago and is currently working on her eighth studio album with Motown Records.

03 of 10 Whitney Houston Charley Gallay/AMA2009/Getty In addition to starring as Cinderella's Fairy Godmother, Whitney Houston also served as an executive producer. Houston later teamed up with Disney again as she served as an executive producer for The Princess Diaries and The Cheetah Girls. Following Cinderella's release, Houston continued to release new music, including 1998's My Love Is Your Love and 2002's Just Whitney, until her eventual death on Feb. 11, 2012 at the age of 48, which was ruled as an accidental drowning. Her 2009 album I Look to You served as her final studio album. Houston's legacy has continued to live on in music and film, with many of her Cinderella costars fondly remembering their time together on set. "It was a collaborative thing, and what I loved about working with her is that I was allowed to contribute, I was allowed to be myself," Brandy previously told PEOPLE about working with the musician. "And then I was allowed to get all the pointers from her that I could soak in."

04 of 10 Paolo Montalbán Bruce Glikas/WireImage Paolo Montalbán made hearts swoon with his role as Prince Christopher in the film. After starring in the film, Montalbán had a starring role on the TV series Mortal Kombat: Conquest before eventually turning his sights to Broadway. In addition to starring in various productions of The King and I, he also had roles in Pacific Overtures and Breakfast at Tiffany's with Emilia Clarke. Additionally, he has appeared in a handful of films and shows, including Just Wright with Queen Latifah, Madam Secretary, and The Blacklist.

05 of 10 Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi Goldberg. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Following roles in The Color Purple, Ghost, and Sister Act, Whoopi Goldberg was at the height of her career when she was cast as Queen Constantina in Cinderella. After the film was released, Goldberg continued to act in TV shows, films, and theater productions, with some of her most notable projects being Glee, Star Trek: Picard, and the Broadway production of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Additionally, she has received countless accolades, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the prestigious EGOT. Most recently, she has turned to hosting, having appeared as a co-host on The View since 2007.

06 of 10 Bernadette Peters Kevin Mazur/Getty At the time she played Cinderella's stepmother in 1997, Bernadette Peters had already solidified herself as a Broadway legend, with roles in countless Stephen Sondheim productions, including Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods. Peters has continued to do theater, including starring in the 2017 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! alongside her Cinderella costar Victor Garber, but she also made several notable appearances on TV shows, including Smash, Mozart in the Jungle, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, the latter of which earned her an Emmy nomination in 2021.

07 of 10 Victor Garber Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Like several of his costars, Victor Garber already had a notable theater career prior to playing King Maximillian, having originated roles in the Broadway productions of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Noises Off. The same year Cinderella premiered, Garber also starred in the Oscar-winning film Titanic. Since then, he has worked on a variety of projects ranging from the screen to the stage, including Legally Blonde, Alias, and the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly! alongside Peters. Most recently, he has had a recurring role as the DC Comics character Martin Stein / Firestorm on The CW, appearing on The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Arrow.

08 of 10 Jason Alexander Rich Fury/Getty Jason Alexander was already well-known for playing George Costanza on Seinfeld when he took on the role of Lionel in Cinderella, but he had a prominent theater career well before that, having previously starred in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along and Jerome Robbins' Broadway, for which he won the Tony Award for best actor in a musical. In addition to acting in and directing a handful of local theater productions over the years, Alexander has appeared on various shows, with some of his most recent projects being Young Sheldon, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and a voice role on Harley Quinn.

09 of 10 Natalie Desselle Reid John Shearer/WireImage After playing Cinderella's wicked stepsister Minerva, Natalie Desselle Reid continued acting with various TV and film roles, including Madea's Big Happy Family, ER, and Eve. On December 7, 2020, Reid died from colon cancer at age 53. Following her death, many stars paid tribute to the actress, including her B.A.P.S costar Halle Berry, who fondly remembered Reid's legacy onscreen as a Black actress. "Natalie represented actual black women, not what black women are perceived to be. For that she was often underrated, passed over – deprived of the platform she truly deserved," Berry wrote of Reid. "But her light continues to shine through the people who grew up watching her, the people who knew her best and those of us who loved her, I'll love you forever my sweet friend."