Until November, Robyn Schall's year had been pretty bad — even by 2020 standards.

A standup comedian, Schall hadn't worked since March, had been isolated in her New York home during the pandemic, and, worst of all, lost her grandmother earlier in the year.

After hitting what she described as "rock bottom," she found her goals lidst for 2020, and, after grabbing a bottle of wine, shot a video reading it, breaking into laughter throughout it. In that moment, she was everyone who had lost a lot during the pandemic — and come out the other side with their humor and humanity in tact. Jennifer Garner got the ball rolling by reporting her video, with others, including Drew Barrymore and Oprah Winfrey, following suit. Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian even got into a playful spat in her comments section!

Since then, Schall's life hasn't been the same.

"I'm still in shock," the TikTok star tells PEOPLE. "I keep thinking that none of this is real. Is the whole world playing a trick on me? Sometimes I can't believe it when a celebrity sends me a DM or something. I still think I'm being pranked. It's just so cool. Because growing up — and not even growing up, even as an adult — in my head, I'm friends with all these people. But now they're actually responding to me. It's so surreal."

"One of the first celebrities to message me was Kyle Richards, and I'm such a Real Housewives fan," says Schall. "She had messaged me saying how funny the video was. And I'm like, 'You don't even know. I've seen every episode of your franchise. I've been watching since day one.'"

As Schall's career kicked into high gear, companies reached out wanting to partner with her. After months of going through offers, Schall chose Sunwink, a female-founded wellness brand that launched in 2019, selling plant-based sparkling tonics, and this year expands to superfood powders to add to smoothies, drinks, even cupcakes. Each product is made of plant-based natural ingredients.

"I'm really picky," says Schall. "I think that's really important that I'm always very transparent when I like something. So Sunwink was one of the companies that asked if they could send me their product. I said sure. And then I had it, and I really liked it. So then I said okay. It was that simple. It was one of the products that I just was like, 'Oh, this is really good. And I can honestly say this is really good.'"

Sunwink Sunwink | Credit: Sunwink

This week, Sunwink kicks off its new campaign — making wellness accessible to the masses — with an ad featuring Schall. In it, the comic is inundated with all of the latest health fads, longing for simplicity. "You can drink it and it tastes good," she says. "And you have no guilt. I think it's good to do things in moderation, or things that are tangible. I think going 100 percent in, no one keeps that up. But this is something that's the healthier choice, but it's not like you have to go completely 100 percent, give up everything you like. Here's just a healthier option. And I love that."

Schall has a deep appreciation for health after undergoing several surgeries as a child. "I had Perthes Disease," she says. "I had to wear leg braces. I had five hip surgeries. So in my childhood, I was in and out of hospitals. I didn't go to a lot of school when I was 9. So comedy and sitcoms and funny people were my escape and my medicine. So I knew very early on this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to grow up and be the medicine, that Lucille Ball and Fran Drescher and Ellen. What they did for me, I wanted to do for others."

She continues, "But more than that, because I was so immobile, by the time I hit 19, I weighed over 200 lbs. And I'm four-foot-11. I spent two years losing 85 lbs. And then I've kept it off for 12, 13 years. I was a personal trainer for many years, as I was trying to make it as a comedian. So health and fitness really is part of my background. So that's why I really do care when things are healthy."