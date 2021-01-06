Robyn Dixon Has Not Been Fired from RHOP: 'I Am Looking Forward to Being Part of the New Season'
“If or when RHOP returns, I am looking forward to being part of the new season," Robyn Dixon tells PEOPLE
Robyn Dixon isn’t planning to put her glass of champagne down on Real Housewives of Potomac anytime soon.
Amid swirling rumors that Dixon, 41, has been let go from the Bravo reality series, a source close to production confirms to PEOPLE that the Housewife has not been fired.
“If or when RHOP returns, I am looking forward to being part of the new season and sharing my story with the viewers who have been supportive of my journey and the show," Dixon says in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.
Dixon has been a main cast member on the show since season 1 premiered in 2016.
RELATED: Real Housewives Best Moments of 2020
Speculation that she had been axed from the cast comes after her RHOP costar Monique Samuels announced her exit at the end of December.
After the final episode of the season 5 reunion aired, 37-year-old Samuels said during an Instagram Live that she would not not returning to the show for season 6.
"It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it," Samuels said. “I appreciate everything that people have done for me, everybody that's been Team Monique — I love y'all, I thank y'all — but when you cross certain lines there's no going back."
"And for me, my family is that line," she continued. "The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable than anybody’s opinion, so I’m over it."
A rep for Bravo did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.
As of now, RHOP still includes cast members Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo.
- Robyn Dixon Has Not Been Fired from RHOP: 'I Am Looking Forward to Being Part of the New Season'
- Bruce Springsteen 'Always Remembers' How Tim McGraw Cheered Him Up After Losing a Grammy in 2003
- Inside One Man's Search for the Stranger Who Saved Him From Suicide: ‘I Wasn’t Even Sure He Was Real’
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hope 2021 Can Be a 'Time of Healing for Their Family,' Says Source