Robyn Dixon Has Not Been Fired from RHOP: 'I Am Looking Forward to Being Part of the New Season'

Robyn Dixon isn’t planning to put her glass of champagne down on Real Housewives of Potomac anytime soon.

Amid swirling rumors that Dixon, 41, has been let go from the Bravo reality series, a source close to production confirms to PEOPLE that the Housewife has not been fired.

“If or when RHOP returns, I am looking forward to being part of the new season and sharing my story with the viewers who have been supportive of my journey and the show," Dixon says in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

Dixon has been a main cast member on the show since season 1 premiered in 2016.

Speculation that she had been axed from the cast comes after her RHOP costar Monique Samuels announced her exit at the end of December.

After the final episode of the season 5 reunion aired, 37-year-old Samuels said during an Instagram Live that she would not not returning to the show for season 6.

"It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it," Samuels said. “I appreciate everything that people have done for me, everybody that's been Team Monique — I love y'all, I thank y'all — but when you cross certain lines there's no going back."

"And for me, my family is that line," she continued. "The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable than anybody’s opinion, so I’m over it."