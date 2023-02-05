Robyn Dixon Grilled by Andy Cohen After Keeping Juan Dixon Relationship Woes Off 'RHOP'

Robyn Dixon was in the hot seat on Sunday night when she was grilled on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about her decision to keep cheating claims against her now-husband Juan Dixon off of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac this season.

The reality star, 43, told host Andy Cohen that while she's on a reality show where infidelity has been the hot topic of the season — and where she played a part in the conversations — she stayed silent about her situation with Juan because the two had "handled" things before cameras went up.

"It was so in the back of my mind. We dealt with it, we moved on from it. I don't know why I would say, 'Hey guys, pick me, let's talk about my issues,' " Robyn said. "It wasn't an issue at that moment when we were filming. ... It wasn't relevant to where we were in that present time."

Robyn had first opened up about Juan's "inappropriate behavior" on an episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast last week, that dropped after the taping of the upcoming RHOP reunion.

According to Robyn, Juan wasn't unfaithful but was an "idiot," communicating through direct message with a woman in Canada during the early days of the COVID pandemic because he was "bored" and "needs attention."

"They did not date. He did not fly her anywhere," said Robyn, noting she would go into more detail about what did go down between the two on Patreon, a platform users would have to pay an additional fee to access.

On WWHL, Robyn gave up the information for free, explaining the reason Juan's name appeared on the woman's hotel receipt — something the unnamed woman has been allegedly sharing with various accounts behind the scenes on social media.

"She had told Juan that she was dating a Baltimore Ravens player so she was telling him she was flying to Maryland and he's like, 'Okay, whatever.' But somewhere along the way, she gets to Maryland, she's reaching out to him, and she's telling him she lost her wallet in the casino and she cannot pay for her hotel room," Robyn explained. "So he feels bad for her. Apparently she was really stressed out, really distraught. He feels bad for her, he goes to the hotel, puts his card down at the counter or whatever, and that's it."

"It sounded like B.S. to me when I found out about it. But he was very... you know... I believe him," Robyn said, adding that that was the only time Juan met the woman in person and that she didn't want to give the woman more attention. "We've talked about it a lot and I believe what he told me."

But Cohen — an executive producer on RHOP — didn't let Robyn off the hook, questioning why she "withheld the truth" on a reality show but then [sold] it behind a paywall.

"I didn't withhold. It's not about withholding information. It was because this information was given last week or the week before on a blog," said Robyn. "And my problem was the woman was telling lies and trying to expose us. She was telling lies and I felt like I need to expose the lies."

Cohen also brought up Robyn's BFF, costar and podcast partner Gizelle Bryant, asking Robyn why Gizelle — who is known on the show for bringing up other people's mess — kept her mouth shut.

"I'm sure Gizelle will tell you, we're really, really, really, really good friends. We talked about it when it happened so why would she have to bring it up when we're filming when she and I already talked about it?" said Robyn, noting that she didn't want to speak for Gizelle. "If you want to call it a double standard, maybe. But ... if the roles were reversed and other people were in the same situation, I would expect other people to do the same thing for their friends."

There were other allegations about Juan that were brought up this season, longtime castmate Karen Huger claiming that Juan had a blonde girlfriend whom he was seen holding hands with in Georgetown.

On the show, Robyn laughed that off, both her and Juan denying that woman existed. And on Sunday's WWHL, she clarified to Cohen that the woman Huger was discussing was different than the woman Juan had been DM'ing. "A blonde in Georgetown is not the same as a woman on the other side of Canada,' said Robyn. "I had never in my life heard that."

Robyn Dixon/Instagram

As for whether she feels as though she wasn't transparent with fans, Robyn insisted that "we all have skeletons."

"I don't think that anybody brings all their personal lives to the show," she said. "Has Karen brought whatever she had really going on to the show? No. I don't expect people to just tell on themselves like that when it is that damaging."

Asked why it's okay with her and Bryant to demand transparency in their costar's relationship but not their own, Robyn said, "I don't demand transparency from anyone regarding their relationship."

"If someone asked me about my relationship and said, 'Oh, I heard this rumor,' then I would offer it to them," Robyn added. "But I don't demand transparency on anyone's relationship."

PEOPLE exclusively revealed on Jan. 23 that Robyn and Juan tied the knot for a second time. The couple — who share sons Corey, 14, and Carter, 13 — were high school sweethearts who first married in 2005 before divorcing in 2012.

The pair famously continued to live together and even share a bed for the sake of their family, cameras capturing their unique relationship in the first season of RHOP, which premiered in January 2016.

RELATED VIDEO: Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon Are Married Again! RHOP to Air Surprise Wedding in Season 7 Finale

In the season 7 finale on Sunday, viewers saw the two finally walk down the aisle for the second time, in a small Maryland ceremony held on Aug. 24, 2022 in front of their boys and family.

"It's really special getting married to someone I've been able to grow with because a lot of time people grow apart," Robyn said on the episode. "Having gone through the great times, the bad times, is what treats longevity and unconditional love. I wouldn't have it any other way."

"The haters, you talk all the s--- you want but you're wasting your time because I don't care,' she added.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 reunion premieres on Bravo Feb. 19. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday nights.