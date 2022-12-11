Robyn Brown Says the 'Sister Wives' 'Handed' Kody to Her: They Didn't 'Want to Spend Time with Him'

A teaser for next Sunday's one-on-one Sister Wives interviews shockingly revealed Kody only has two wives left

By
Published on December 11, 2022 11:00 PM

It's no secret Robyn Brown spends more time with husband Kody Brown than his other wives.

In a teaser for next Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One special, Robyn addresses how she's ended up as Kody's main wife — even in a plural marriage. "They handed him to me and said 'We don't want to spend time with him, basically'" Robyn said of her sister wives.

For some years, Robyn has been seen as the "favorite wife" in the family. Christine Brown explained the concept during the season 17 premiere. "I think he has a favorite wife and that's why all of this is like it is," Christine said as her, now previous, relationship with Kody splintered. "And apparently, I'm not treating her well enough."

Kody and Robyn Brown
TLC

Christine added, "I feel like to Kody, Robyn's more important, certainly than I am. And I've been a third wheel for years now. And I know it and everybody knows it. It's sad and it sucks, but my relationship with Kody isn't as important. It's not. No matter what he says it isn't."

Kody will address the claim that he holds Robyn in a higher placement than his other wives during his solo sit-down interview — though he does call the inquiry "the most unfair question."

One big reveal in the teaser confirms that Janelle Brown has separated from Kody — his second wife to leave the plural marriage in the past year. In November 2021, Christine announced her decision to leave the marriage.

Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Janelle Brown
Christine Brown/Instagram; TLC; Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle confirmed she and Kody have also been separated for "several months" at the time of the One on One filming.

That leaves Kody with two wives: Robyn and Meri Brown, with whom Kody no longer has a romantic or sexual relationship.

Sister Wives season 17 airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

