Robin Wright on Kevin Spacey's Sexual Assault Allegations: 'We Never Socialized Outside of Work'

Robin Wright opened up about her relationship with former House of Cards costar Kevin Spacey during her first interview since the actor was accused of sexual assault months ago, asserting that the pair were merely “coworkers.”

“I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened,” Wright, 52, told Today‘s Savannah Guthrie of the allegations against the 58-year-old Oscar winner. “We forged ahead and were so thankful that we were able to complete the series as planned.”

Wright said of Spacey, “We were coworkers, really, we never socialized outside of work.”

She also said Spacey — who played her character Claire Underwood’s husband Francis Underwood on the popular Netflix series — was “so great” with her, adding that they had a “respectful, professional relationship.”

“He was never disrespectful to me,” she said. “That’s my personal experience — that’s the only thing I feel that I have the right to talk about.”

The actress told Guthrie that she hasn’t “heard from” Spacey since the allegations, adding, “I don’t even know how to reach him.”

In October 2017, actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey had previously made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when he was just 14 years old. In response, Spacey issued a statement on Twitter addressing the allegations and coming out as gay.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” he said. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

In November, Spacey entered a treatment facility. He has not been seen in public since, and production was indefinitely suspended on House of Cards shortly after the news broke. Netflix subsequently announced that Spacey would no longer be involved with the political drama.

Asked about Netflix’s decision to cut ties with Spacey, Wright said, “I don’t know how to comment on that, but I think at that time the shock was so intense all over the nation for many reasons, many stories, many people, I think that everybody felt that it was respectful to back off.”

Wright also opened up about her own experience in Hollywood in light of the #MeToo movement. When Guthrie asked the star if she has “experienced harassment,” Wright responded, “Of course — who hasn’t?”

“This is a bigger, broader issue,” she said. “Which is seduction. I don’t care who you are, it’s about power. And once you overpower someone, that person becomes vulnerable. This last year I think has shined a light in a new way, to allow us to start a new conversation. So we just need to shift the paradigm.”

Courtesy of Netflix

Several more people accused Spacey of sexual harassment or assault since Rapp’s initial claims, and in April, one sexual assault case against the star reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult was turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for further review.

Earlier this month, three more accusers reportedly came forward accusing the actor of sexual assault. London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating Spacey after men separately reported him for separate attacks that allegedly occurred Westminster in 1996, in Lambeth in 2008 and in Gloucester in 2013, according to TMZ.

The Met does not identify people who are subject to investigations until charges have been filed and would not confirm Spacey is being investigated. However, a spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command are investigating six separate, male-on-male alleged sexual assaults that match the three dates published by TMZ, as well as three dates previously connected to Spacey.

House of Cards season 6 will be released on Netflix this fall.