Surprise! Robin Wright Marries Clement Giraudet in Private French Ceremony

Surprise! Robin Wright has married her French beau Clement Giraudet.
The House of Cards actress, 52, tied the knot with the Saint Laurent VIP relations manager Friday, a source close to Wright confirms to PEOPLE.
“It was very intimate and low-key,” the source says. “Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production.”
Reps for Wright did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.
Her daughter Dylan shared an Instagram video of guests dancing at what appears to be the reception in La Roche-sur-le-Buis (an area of Provence in southeastern France), captioning her post, “Weddin vibes.”
The couple has kept quiet about their relationship, but fans suspected they were engaged last winter. The duo spent a romantic weekend together in Paris, where they were photographed kissing — and the picture shows a glimpse of a band on Wright’s finger.
They reportedly spent the holidays together at the Squaw Valley ski resort in Tahoe City, California.
“Why not? He’s handsome, charming and athletic,” a fashion insider told PEOPLE.
Wright and Giraudet were first spotted together in September during Paris Fashion Week, when they were photographed at a soccer game with her 25-year-old son Hopper Penn. The three were seen in the stands at Parc des Princes Stadium while Wright and Giraudet got close. The actress also attended Saint Laurent’s fashion show.
Wright was previously married to Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010. The actors share son Hopper and daughter Dylan, 27. She was most recently involved with actor Ben Foster. They were engaged for a year before calling it off in August 2015.
Vogue Paris was the first to report the wedding news.