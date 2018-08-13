Surprise! Robin Wright Marries Clement Giraudet in Private French Ceremony

Surprise! Robin Wright has married her French beau Clement Giraudet.

The House of Cards actress, 52, tied the knot with the Saint Laurent VIP relations manager Friday, a source close to Wright confirms to PEOPLE.

“It was very intimate and low-key,” the source says. “Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production.”

Reps for Wright did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Jean Catuffe/Getty

Her daughter Dylan shared an Instagram video of guests dancing at what appears to be the reception in La Roche-sur-le-Buis (an area of Provence in southeastern France), captioning her post, “Weddin vibes.”

The couple has kept quiet about their relationship, but fans suspected they were engaged last winter. The duo spent a romantic weekend together in Paris, where they were photographed kissing — and the picture shows a glimpse of a band on Wright’s finger.

Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet MEGA